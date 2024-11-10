"Shaheds" flew to Belarus and Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine

A dozen Russian drones flew into Belarus at night on November 10. In addition, a drone was found in Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine.
Points of attention
- On the night of November 10, dozens of Russian drones appeared in Belarus and flew through the "Belarusian corridor" in the direction of Ukraine.
- An unknown drone was discovered in Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine, special services are working to determine the origin and purpose of this drone.
- As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine since the beginning of November, 62 Russian drones were destroyed, and another 67 were lost in various regions of Ukraine.
- Downed Russian Shahedi drones were also found in Moldova and Belarus, which indicates the reaction of air defense forces to the threat of drone attacks.
- The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine led to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, but without casualties among the civilian population.
Russian "martyrs" got lost in Belarus and Moldova
As the monitoring group notes, at least 10 drones flew from Ukraine to Belarus that night.
Some of the drones later turned back in the direction of Ukraine. One drone returned to the Chernihiv region, and then again flew to Belarus and from there to Russia.
According to analysts, at least three "Shakhed" disappeared over the territory of Belarus.
An unknown drone was also found in Moldova on the morning of November 10. It was discovered in the area of the village of Firleden.
The place where the drone fell has been cordoned off, special services are working there. It is noted that the drone is being examined by explosives experts.
The network notes that the drone discovered in Moldova is an imitation drone that the Russian Federation launches over Ukraine.
Air defense forces shot down 62 "shahedis" during the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 10, 2024, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a record number of UAVs.
During the night, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force identified and escorted 145 aerial targets — Shahed type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk — RF., Cape Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea.
As of 09:30, the downing of 62 enemy UAVs was confirmed in the Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions.
67 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, another 10 Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Belarus and the Russian Federation.
