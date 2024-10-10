Russian MiG-31Ks are flying to Belarus for the second day in a row
Category
World
Publication date

Russian MiG-31Ks are flying to Belarus for the second day in a row

Russian MiG-31Ks are flying to Belarus for the second day in a row
Читати українською
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

The second Russian fighter MiG-31K has arrived in Belarus from Russia in two days. This fighter is used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine with hypersonic Dagger missiles.

Points of attention

  • The arrival of Russian MiG-31K fighter jets in Belarus may indicate an increase in military activity in the region.
  • Fighter jets are used to attack Ukraine with hypersonic missiles, which poses a serious threat to the country.
  • The appearance of kamikaze drones and fighter jets may be an attempt by Russia to bypass Ukrainian air defense and air defense systems.
  • The routes of the "shaheeds" may indicate the deliberate sending of drones to Belarus to avoid Ukrainian defenses.
  • The influence of EW can be considered a possible rationale for changing the course of drones in the direction of Belarus, which creates additional threats to the region.

Russian MiG-31Ks are arriving in Belarus for the second day in a row

As the monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" reports, this is already the second Russian fighter jet that has arrived in Belarus in recent days.

According to our data, the second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Air Force has just landed at the Machulyshchi airfield, the project notes.

The project reminded that MiG-31K aircraft of the Russian Air Force have not been in Belarus for the past 1.5 years — since April 6, 2023.

Currently, other details are not disclosed.

Why are Russian "shahedis" flying to other countries

Every night, the Russians launch dozens of kamikaze drones over Ukraine, but they often deviate from the course. Sometimes they fly to the territory of Poland or Romania, but most often they end up in Belarus.

Several times the strange routes of the "shaheeds" were recorded: they circled over populated areas.

According to one version, the Russians are specifically sending drones to Belarus. In this way, they want to temporarily remove them from the radius of action of Ukrainian EW and air defense systems.

The second version is related to drone navigation problems. They may be the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions.

The third version is related to the effect of EW on strike drones, which forces them to change course.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
8 drones of the Russian Federation "got lost" in Belarus during a night attack on Ukraine
shaheed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An air target flew to Ukraine from Belarus — previously it was a Yak-130 aircraft
An air target flew to Ukraine from Belarus — previously it was a Yak-130 aircraft
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Next to Lukashenka's helicopter. Three Russian "shaheds" flew to Belarus
Next to Lukashenka's helicopter. Three Russian "shaheds" flew to Belarus

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?