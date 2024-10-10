Russian MiG-31Ks are flying to Belarus for the second day in a row

The second Russian fighter MiG-31K has arrived in Belarus from Russia in two days. This fighter is used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine with hypersonic Dagger missiles.
Points of attention
- The arrival of Russian MiG-31K fighter jets in Belarus may indicate an increase in military activity in the region.
- Fighter jets are used to attack Ukraine with hypersonic missiles, which poses a serious threat to the country.
- The appearance of kamikaze drones and fighter jets may be an attempt by Russia to bypass Ukrainian air defense and air defense systems.
- The routes of the "shaheeds" may indicate the deliberate sending of drones to Belarus to avoid Ukrainian defenses.
- The influence of EW can be considered a possible rationale for changing the course of drones in the direction of Belarus, which creates additional threats to the region.
Russian MiG-31Ks are arriving in Belarus for the second day in a row
As the monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" reports, this is already the second Russian fighter jet that has arrived in Belarus in recent days.
The project reminded that MiG-31K aircraft of the Russian Air Force have not been in Belarus for the past 1.5 years — since April 6, 2023.
Currently, other details are not disclosed.
Why are Russian "shahedis" flying to other countries
Every night, the Russians launch dozens of kamikaze drones over Ukraine, but they often deviate from the course. Sometimes they fly to the territory of Poland or Romania, but most often they end up in Belarus.
Several times the strange routes of the "shaheeds" were recorded: they circled over populated areas.
According to one version, the Russians are specifically sending drones to Belarus. In this way, they want to temporarily remove them from the radius of action of Ukrainian EW and air defense systems.
The second version is related to drone navigation problems. They may be the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions.
The third version is related to the effect of EW on strike drones, which forces them to change course.
