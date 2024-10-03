Next to Lukashenka's helicopter. Three Russian "shaheds" flew to Belarus

Russian "shaheds" once again flew to Belarus on October 3. At that moment, there was a helicopter in the sky with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian drones continue to fly to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

According to the "Belarusian Gayun" analytical project, around 12:55, 3 "Shakheda" flew from Chernihiv Oblast in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus.

It is known that two of them flew in the area of Novaya Huta and are heading for Gomel, another one came in the area of Loyeva and is moving in the direction of Khoyniky.

In addition, a helicopter carrying Lukashenka is currently in the sky over Belarus, heading south from the Ozerny residence. According to preliminary data, the helicopter is flying in Mikashevichi, the monitoring group notes. Share

Air defense forces shot down 78 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine on October 3

According to the military, on the night of October 3, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs.

A total of 105 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shakhed" type were detected and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea).

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine."

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 78 enemy Shahed UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.