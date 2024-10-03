Next to Lukashenka's helicopter. Three Russian "shaheds" flew to Belarus

Russian "shaheds" once again flew to Belarus on October 3. At that moment, there was a helicopter in the sky with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
Points of attention
- Russian “Shahed” drones were detected flying towards Belarus on October 3 while a helicopter carrying Alexander Lukashenko was also in the sky.
- Belarusian Gayun project reported the movement of 3 “Shahed” drones from Chernihiv Oblast towards the Gomel region of Belarus.
- Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down 78 enemy Shahed UAVs during the Russian attack on Ukraine on October 3, with multiple drones lost in different regions.
Russian drones continue to fly to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
According to the "Belarusian Gayun" analytical project, around 12:55, 3 "Shakheda" flew from Chernihiv Oblast in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus.
It is known that two of them flew in the area of Novaya Huta and are heading for Gomel, another one came in the area of Loyeva and is moving in the direction of Khoyniky.
Air defense forces shot down 78 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine on October 3
According to the military, on the night of October 3, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs.
A total of 105 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shakhed" type were detected and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea).
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine."
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 78 enemy Shahed UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
According to the Air Force, one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, 23 enemy UAVs were lost in location in different regions of Ukraine, probably as a result of active countermeasures by EW. The information is being clarified, the airmen add.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-