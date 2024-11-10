Air defense forces shot down 62 "shahedis" during the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of November 10, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones. Our military detected 145 air targets, air defense forces shot down 62 enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 10, 2024, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a record number of UAVs.

During the night, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force identified and escorted 145 aerial targets — Shahed type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk — RF., Cape Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 09:30, the downing of 62 enemy UAVs was confirmed in the Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions.

Photo — facebook.com/kpszsu

67 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, another 10 Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Odesa and other regions suffered as a result of the occupiers' attack. Apartment buildings and private property were damaged, there were no casualties, and assistance is being provided to the victims.

The Russian army bombarded Odesa with drones

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, residential buildings, shops, garages, and cars were damaged in Odesa as a result of an attack by drones. Fires broke out in some locations.

Currently, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the attack.

Also, on the night of November 10, about 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense, which the enemy directed to attack Kyiv. There was no damage or casualties in the capital.

In particular, in Kyiv, an air alert was announced twice, and in total it lasted almost five hours.