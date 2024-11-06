Air defense forces shot down 38 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 6 Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. Almost four dozen UAVs were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 6, the Russian army launched 2 Kh-59 and Kh-31P guided air missiles to strike the Odesa region. The launch was carried out from the waters of the Black Sea

In addition, the enemy launched a total of 63 attack drones of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type over Ukraine. The launch is from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel (in Russia) and from Chaud (occupied Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

As of 07:30, the shooting down of 38 enemy UAVs over the territories of nine oblasts, namely — in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Zaporizhia oblasts, was confirmed.

Also, another 20 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine. In addition, 2 more Russian UAVs are still in the country's airspace, and air defense work continues.

Russia once again attacked Kyiv Oblast

As Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of Kyiv OVA, said, air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets are shot down.

There are no victims among the population. Critical and residential infrastructure objects were not hit.

It is also known that in one of the districts, as a result of falling fragments of downed enemy targets, a fire broke out in the forest floor.