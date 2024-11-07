Air defense forces shot down 74 martyrs during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 7, the Russian military released 106 Shahed attack missiles and unidentified drones over Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 74 enemy UAVs.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 74 enemy drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- The Russian army attacked Kyiv with the help of 106 shock "shaheeds" and unidentified drones, causing fires and destruction.
- As a result of the air raid on Kyiv, there was a fire in five districts of the city, as well as damage to housing and businesses.
- With the help of anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation and other units, the Ukrainian defense repelled the attack from enemy aircraft and drones.
- The shooting down of drones and repelling the attack testify to the readiness and effectiveness of the Ukrainian troops in defending the country against aggression.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 7 (from 9:00 p.m. on November 6), the enemy struck with 106 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — the Russian Federation, and the Crimean Autonomous Region.
As of 12:00 p.m., 74 enemy UAVs have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.
25 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with "shaheds"
On the night of November 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars. As a result of falling debris, a number of fires broke out in five districts, houses were destroyed and victims were injured.
in the Holosiivskyi district, an apartment in a residential building was damaged, without a fire, one person sought medical help.
Also in this area, a fire broke out on the territory of the garages and the nearby service station with a total area of 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.
In the Pechersk district, a restaurant caught fire on the 33rd floor of a residential building with an area of 50 square meters, and there is partial destruction of construction structures on the 34th technical floor. The fire was extinguished. No casualties.
In the Solomyansk district, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise — warehouses on an area of 600 square meters were on fire. Information about the victims is being clarified.
A fire broke out on the roof of a 6-story business center building with an area of 10 square meters in the Obolon district. There are no previous victims.
In the Podilsky District, a residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris. The information is being clarified.
