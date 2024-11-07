Air defense forces shot down 74 martyrs during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 7, the Russian military released 106 Shahed attack missiles and unidentified drones over Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 74 enemy UAVs.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 7 (from 9:00 p.m. on November 6), the enemy struck with 106 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — the Russian Federation, and the Crimean Autonomous Region.

As of 12:00 p.m., 74 enemy UAVs have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

25 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with "shaheds"

On the night of November 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars. As a result of falling debris, a number of fires broke out in five districts, houses were destroyed and victims were injured.

in the Holosiivskyi district, an apartment in a residential building was damaged, without a fire, one person sought medical help.

Also in this area, a fire broke out on the territory of the garages and the nearby service station with a total area of 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.