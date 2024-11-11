We are Europe! A large-scale protest action is taking place in Georgia

In the evening of November 11, the protest action "We are Europe!" is taking place in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi. Activists, politicians and citizens who believe that the October 26 parliamentary elections were rigged gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in front of the Parliament of Georgia.
Points of attention
- The protest action "We are Europe!" in Tbilisi, Georgia, signifies the citizens' demand for fair and democratic elections following accusations of falsification in the parliamentary elections.
- International observers have confirmed instances of pressure and intimidation during the voting process in Georgia, prompting calls for a repeat election under the oversight of international administration.
- Political tension in Georgia has escalated due to controversial election results, with the opposition demanding new elections to uphold democratic principles, while the refusal of authorities to acknowledge election fraud intensifies public activism and international support.
- The protest in Tbilisi is joined by Georgian citizens, representatives of the European Union, and eco-activist Greta Thunberg, advocating for democracy and free elections amidst growing concerns over the political situation in the country.
- The involvement of foreign delegations from various European countries and the presence of prominent figures like Greta Thunberg underscore the significance of the protest action in Tbilisi as a call for transparent and democratic electoral processes in Georgia.
A protest action is taking place in Tbilisi
Those present hold the flags of Georgia and the EU and placards on which are written: "Georgia votes for the EU", "Sanctions — Bidzini!" and others.
The Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg and her associates also joined the action.
Georgia deserves fair and democratic elections. It's that simple, Thunberg said.
The protest is taking place against the background of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement that the Georgian Dream party does not rule out the abolition of opposition parties in Georgia, which do not recognize the results of the October 26 election and are "against the constitutional system."
Parliamentary elections in Georgia: what is known
Voting in the parliamentary elections took place in Georgia on October 26. International observers reported pressure and intimidation.
The Central Election Commission of Georgia published preliminary voting results, according to which the ruling party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won 54.273%.
Ex-president Saakashvili's party "Unity — National Movement", "Coalition for Changes", opposition forces "Gakharia — for Georgia" and "Lelo" declared that they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. They demand re-elections to be organized by the "international administration".
The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.
Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in the political direction of Georgia. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-