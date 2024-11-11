We are Europe! A large-scale protest action is taking place in Georgia

In the evening of November 11, the protest action "We are Europe!" is taking place in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi. Activists, politicians and citizens who believe that the October 26 parliamentary elections were rigged gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in front of the Parliament of Georgia.

A protest action is taking place in Tbilisi

Those present hold the flags of Georgia and the EU and placards on which are written: "Georgia votes for the EU", "Sanctions — Bidzini!" and others.

Throughout the day, representatives of the European delegation held meetings with the President of Georgia, representatives of the opposition, and non-governmental organizations. The heads of the foreign relations committees of the parliaments of Germany, Finland, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have already arrived at the event. Share

The Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg and her associates also joined the action.

Georgia deserves fair and democratic elections. It's that simple, Thunberg said.

The protest is taking place against the background of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement that the Georgian Dream party does not rule out the abolition of opposition parties in Georgia, which do not recognize the results of the October 26 election and are "against the constitutional system."

Protest action in Tbilisi

Parliamentary elections in Georgia: what is known

Voting in the parliamentary elections took place in Georgia on October 26. International observers reported pressure and intimidation.

President Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the election, the results of which she called "totally falsified." Share

The Central Election Commission of Georgia published preliminary voting results, according to which the ruling party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won 54.273%.

Ex-president Saakashvili's party "Unity — National Movement", "Coalition for Changes", opposition forces "Gakharia — for Georgia" and "Lelo" declared that they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. They demand re-elections to be organized by the "international administration".

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in the political direction of Georgia. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.