A protest march against the results of the parliamentary elections was held in Tbilisi

On November 9, the Georgian opposition held another protest against the results of the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi. Today's rally was organized by "Unity - National Movement", "Coalition for Changes" and "Strong Georgia".

The participants of the march started from the "Mardzhanishvili" and "State University" metro stations. The situation is calm, there were no incidents.

Protesters marched through the streets of Tbilisi under the slogan "No to Russian elections."

Of course, the protest is long. We must constantly show the government, as well as our foreign friends, that there is a pro-European choice in Georgia," said one of the leaders of the "Strong Georgia" coalition, Hanna Dolidze.

In parallel with Tbilisi, Georgian emigrants are protesting abroad against the results of the elections. Under the slogan "No to the Russian regime", they are coming out today in Berlin, Warsaw, Paris, Athens and Vienna. The main demand of emigrants is non-recognition of the election results. They also demand the resignation of the head of the Central Election Commission of Georgia and the prosecution of persons involved in possible fraud on the day of the vote.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia: what is known

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. According to official data, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" received almost 54% of the votes.

All four opposition parties that passed the barrier refused to recognize the results and accused the authorities of falsifications. Observers and some election analysts also reported violations. Share

An investigation into possible falsifications has been launched in Georgia. The prosecutor's office summons politicians and representatives of civil society who publicly speak about violations for questioning. Many of them refuse to testify, calling the investigation a farce.

Opponents of the authorities believe that in fact it is not aimed at identifying those responsible for falsifications, but at their protection. The opposition demands that the investigation be entrusted to international institutions.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in the political direction of Georgia. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.