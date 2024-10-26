Parliamentary elections started in Georgia on October 26, which promise to be the most intense in recent years. As of 15:00, the turnout is 41.62%.

The spokeswoman of the CEC of Georgia, Natia Ioseliani, informed at a live briefing that as of 15:00, the turnout was 41.62%. So far, 1,454,837 people have registered to participate in the elections.

Earlier, the Georgian public channel "Pershiy Kanal" with reference to the CEC reported that as of 12:00 the turnout was 22.22%. At that time, 776,726 voters visited the polling stations.

According to the CEC of the country, the highest turnout was recorded in Racha-Lechhum — 31.15%, and the lowest — in Adjara — 19.83%.

The percentage distribution by region is as follows:

Tbilisi — 23.18%;

Kakheti — 23.89%;

Mtskheta-Mtianeti — 23.53%;

Kvemo Kartli — 21.86%;

Samtskhe-Javakheti — 22.04%;

Imereti — 22.01%;

Huria — 21.13%.

Voting stations opened in Georgia at 08:00 Tbilisi time and will close at 20:00. Elections will be considered valid for any turnout.

These are the 11th parliamentary elections in Georgia and the 35th in the period after the restoration of independence.

The Georgian Dream party, which has been ruling the country for 12 years, plans to win the parliamentary elections for the fourth time. Its main competitors are four opposition associations that signed the joint European Charter of Actions after the elections: "Coalition for Changes", "Unity", "Strong Georgia", "Gakharia — For Georgia".

In total, there will be a list of 18 parties on the ballots.

As Georgia is a parliamentary republic, the party that wins the majority will have the right to form the government and determine the country's domestic and foreign policy for the next four years.

According to the results of the elections, 150 deputies should be elected. Parties for which at least 5% of the voters who came to the elections will vote will enter the parliament.

How the elections will be held in Georgia

The first preliminary results of the elections will be known approximately two hours after the closing of the polling stations, until 22:00 Tbilisi time. First, the Central Electoral Commission will announce the data of the electronic vote count, then the ballots will be counted manually, and only the "manual" result will be considered real.

For the first time, electronic means will be used en masse — voter verification and vote counting machines. This will apply to most polling stations, 90% of voters will be able to vote "in a new way". In the old way, voting will take place at polling stations abroad and at polling stations where the number of voters does not exceed 300 people — mainly in villages.

Increased turnout is expected — according to forecasts, it will exceed 60%.

The mass media report on the commotion at railway and bus stations — citizens who study or work in the capital leave Tbilisi for the place of permanent registration.

On election day, 3,111 polling stations will be open, including polling stations abroad.

Georgia must prepare for a new Russian invasion

As the soldier of the International Legion of the DIU Ratti "Viking" Burduli stated in an interview for Online.UA, all Georgians should realize that Russia will again invade their country in order to prevent its movement into the European Union and NATO.

Georgia should remember that propaganda and the pro-Russian government are now saying: "What, you want war? See what is happening in Ukraine. Is that what you want?” I will speak directly — I prefer an endless war than living in slavery and "at peace" with Russia. Our history is always war. There has never been even 20 years of peace in Georgia in the last 4,000 years. But we always fought for freedom. And Georgia should remember this. Ratty "Viking" Burduli A soldier of the International Legion of the DIU

According to the soldier, he sees more and more Georgians at rallies and demonstrations who have a thirst for freedom and justice.