We know everything. The President of Georgia unexpectedly turned to Zelenskyi

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, publicly addressed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi and stated that he is the politician who fights for a bright future not only for the Ukrainian people, but also for the Georgian people.
Points of attention
- The President of Georgia expressed gratitude and support for Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- Zurabishvili believes that Ukraine and Georgia will become EU members.
- A Georgian soldier warned of a possible new invasion of Putin's forces in Georgia and urged to prepare for it.
Zurabishvili believes that Zelenskyi will lead Ukraine to victory
The leader of Georgia made a loud statement on this occasion during a large-scale campaign in support of the country's move to the EU, which will take place on October 20 in Tbilisi.
According to her, Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression is also a struggle for the freedom of Georgia.
In addition, the politician appealed to the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Zurabishvili emphasized that she wishes the country a European victory.
In this way, the leader of Georgia reacted to the presidential elections in Moldova, as well as to the constitutional referendum on the movement in the EU.
Russia may once again start a war against Georgia
This opinion was shared by the Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of the GUR, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, during an interview with Online.UA.
He also suggested that Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild its army from scratch and prepare for a new invasion by Putin's troops.
The warrior frankly admitted that he was ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he would never endure life in slavery.
