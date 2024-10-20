We know everything. The President of Georgia unexpectedly turned to Zelenskyi

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, publicly addressed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi and stated that he is the politician who fights for a bright future not only for the Ukrainian people, but also for the Georgian people.

Zurabishvili believes that Zelenskyi will lead Ukraine to victory

The leader of Georgia made a loud statement on this occasion during a large-scale campaign in support of the country's move to the EU, which will take place on October 20 in Tbilisi.

According to her, Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression is also a struggle for the freedom of Georgia.

I want to appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky — from here, on your (people on the square. — ed.) name, and tell him that we know everything, we know that he is fighting for us and will be the winner. And we will enter Europe together! Salome Zurabishvili President of Georgia

In addition, the politician appealed to the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Zurabishvili emphasized that she wishes the country a European victory.

Maya, today, I hope, will be the day of your victory and the day of the victory of the European referendum. We will enter Europe together! she emphasized. Share

In this way, the leader of Georgia reacted to the presidential elections in Moldova, as well as to the constitutional referendum on the movement in the EU.

Russia may once again start a war against Georgia

This opinion was shared by the Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of the GUR, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, during an interview with Online.UA.

He also suggested that Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild its army from scratch and prepare for a new invasion by Putin's troops.

The warrior frankly admitted that he was ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he would never endure life in slavery.