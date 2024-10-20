Georgians are gathering for a large-scale march with EU and Ukrainian flags — what is happening

On October 20, in Tbilisi, people actively join the protest action on Freedom Square under the motto "Georgia chooses the European Union".

Georgians are fighting for their future in the EU

According to journalists, people are gathering in different locations of the city.

What is important to understand is that this large-scale protest action takes place 6 days before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which will affect its future fate.

Citizens of Georgia, members and supporters of the "Strong Georgia" coalition gathered near the Mardzhanishvili metro station. On one of the banners is a message to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the oligarch and founder of the ruling party "Georgian Dream": "In a week, Bidzina will be at home, in Moscow!". Share

In addition, it is emphasized that people come with banners, flags of Georgia and the European Union.

Ukrainian flags can also be seen in the crowd.

In this way, Georgians want to demonstrate their support for a brotherly people who are suffering from Russian aggression and are also trying to move towards a European future.

According to one of the leaders of the coalition, Mamuka Khazaradze, it is important that those citizens who still do not know who to vote for hear the protest.

There are still many FSB agents in Georgia

Such a warning was voiced by the founder and head of the "Georgian National Legion" Mamuk Mamulashvili in an interview with Online.UA.

According to him, many citizens of the Russian Federation who moved to Georgia work for the Russian special services.

"Half a million Russians in such a small country as Georgia is a great danger," says Mamulashvili. Share

What is also important to understand is that, as of today, there are up to 350,000 displaced people from the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia.