Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze said that the country's government will be approved, despite the opposition's refusal to recognize the election results. According to him, the opposition "couldn't accept defeat".
The Prime Minister of Georgia said that the government will be approved despite opposition protests
Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze, commenting on the opposition's statements about "stolen elections", said that they simply "didn't have the dignity to accept yet another defeat".
Kobakhidze emphasized that "any attempt to challenge the constitutional system is unacceptable."
Almost all votes in the parliamentary elections were counted in Georgia
According to the results of counting 99.3% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead, which currently remains in power. The party won 54.23% of the votes.
The opposition parties showed the following results: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.8%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.76%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.1% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.75% of voices
Instead, the opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests in the event of a final victory for the ruling party.
The party of ex-president Mykhailo Saakashvili "Unity-National Movement" does not recognize the results of the vote.
Also, the "Coalition for Change" does not recognize the elections. The leader of the political force, Nika Gvaramia, claims that the "Georgian Dream" is carrying out a constitutional coup. The "Strong Georgia" coalition also disagrees with the election results.
The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.
Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.
