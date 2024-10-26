Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. The results of the first exit polls have already been published. Depending on who conducted them — representatives of the ruling party or the opposition — the results of the exit polls differ.

In Georgia, the government and the opposition showed different results of the exit polls

Thus, according to the exit polls of the opposition channels "Mtavari" and "Formula", "Georgian Dream" will lose the elections, and the opposition parties will get the majority of seats in the parliament.

The "Mtavari" exit poll was conducted by the Harrys X company.

At the same time, according to the exit poll of the pro-government channel "Imedi", the ruling party "Georgian Dream" gets the majority of seats in the parliament.

According to local media, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" is celebrating its victory after the announcement of the exit polls. Fireworks were launched into the sky near the party office.

By the way, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, not waiting for the first results of the Central Election Commission of Georgia, congratulated "Georgian Dream" "with victory" in the parliamentary elections:

The people of Georgia know what is best for their country, and today their voice was heard! Share

Parliamentary elections in Georgia: what is known

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. They are considered historic, as the result can lead to the European integration path of the country or to its rapprochement with Russia.

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, the total number of voters is 3,508,294.

3,111 polling stations were opened for Georgian citizens on Saturday. There are 3,044 of them in Georgia.

Abroad, polling stations operate in 53 cities in 42 countries of the world. In total, 67 polling stations were opened outside the country. The number of registered voters is 95,910 people. Share

18 parties are participating in the elections. According to the results of previous polls, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" has 35% of the leaders, followed by pro-European parties:

"Coalition for changes — Gvaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa" — 19%;

"Unity" ("National movement", "Strategy of Agmashenebeli", "European Georgia") — 16%;

"Strong Georgia" ("Lelo", "Za narod", "Ploscha svodody", "Citizens") — 9%;

"Gakharia — For Georgia" — 8%;

"Bitter" (Yago Khvichiya) — 3%;

Other parties — 10%.

Given these data, "Georgian Dream" can get 61 seats in the new parliament, while the opposition can get 89 seats, which means a majority.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russia

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in the political direction of Georgia. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.