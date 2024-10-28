Watch: in Tbilisi, thousands of Georgians protested under the parliament
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: in Tbilisi, thousands of Georgians protested under the parliament

Protests
Читати українською
Source:  Echo of the Caucasus

On the evening of October 28, participants of a protest action against the falsification of parliamentary elections in Georgia blocked Rustaveli Avenue in the capital of the country, Tbilisi, where the parliament building is located.

Points of attention

  • Thousands of Georgians protested in Tbilisi against the falsification of parliamentary elections and demanded repeated elections under international administration.
  • The Georgian opposition leaders, including Giorgii Vashadze, called for re-elections and refused to work with the current parliament, insisting on negotiations solely for the re-run of elections.
  • President Salome Zurabishvili denounced the election results as 'Russian' and urged people to participate in mass protests, attributing the elections to total falsification and voter suppression tactics.
  • The protests in Tbilisi highlighted concerns about alleged Russian interference and the need for fair and transparent electoral processes in Georgia.
  • The appearance of the inscription 'Stolen' on the Parliament building symbolized the opposition's stance against the alleged election fraud and calls for accountability.

Protests were held in Tbilisi against election falsification

The Georgian opposition demands repeated parliamentary elections, which will be held by the international administration.

The leaders of the opposition parties spoke about this at the rally.

One of the leaders of the "Unity — National Movement" party, Giorgii Vashadze, speaking at the rally, said that the Georgian opposition demands re-elections, which will be held by the international administration.

He also noted that the opposition refuses to work in the new composition of the parliament and does not intend to conduct any negotiations with "Georgian Dream".

The only negotiations and agreements should concern the re-run of the elections.

The president of the country, Salome Zurabishvili, also spoke at the rally.

They stole your vote and tried to steal your future. But no one has the right to do that, and you won't let anyone do that.

Closer to 20.00, the participants of the action began to disperse. And on the building of the Parliament of Georgia appeared the light inscription "Stolen".

The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced that she was not going to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which she called "Russian". Moreover, the head of state called on people to go out for mass protests.

Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the fact that this year's elections were held under conditions of total falsification and confiscation of voters' votes.

All the methods that we have seen in different countries were used. In addition, today's whitewashing counterfeiting technologies were used. This has never happened. We became witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a hybrid war, which was waged against our people, against our country, she stressed.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The authorities and the opposition of Georgia presented different results of the exit polls of the parliamentary elections
Georgia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The president of Georgia challenged the Kremlin's proteges against the backdrop of the country's elections
The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Opposition parties of Georgia will boycott the work of the new parliament
parliament

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?