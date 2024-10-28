Watch: in Tbilisi, thousands of Georgians protested under the parliament

On the evening of October 28, participants of a protest action against the falsification of parliamentary elections in Georgia blocked Rustaveli Avenue in the capital of the country, Tbilisi, where the parliament building is located.

The Georgian opposition demands repeated parliamentary elections, which will be held by the international administration.

The leaders of the opposition parties spoke about this at the rally.

One of the leaders of the "Unity — National Movement" party, Giorgii Vashadze, speaking at the rally, said that the Georgian opposition demands re-elections, which will be held by the international administration.

He also noted that the opposition refuses to work in the new composition of the parliament and does not intend to conduct any negotiations with "Georgian Dream".

The only negotiations and agreements should concern the re-run of the elections.

The president of the country, Salome Zurabishvili, also spoke at the rally.

They stole your vote and tried to steal your future. But no one has the right to do that, and you won't let anyone do that. Share

Closer to 20.00, the participants of the action began to disperse. And on the building of the Parliament of Georgia appeared the light inscription "Stolen".

The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced that she was not going to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which she called "Russian". Moreover, the head of state called on people to go out for mass protests.

Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the fact that this year's elections were held under conditions of total falsification and confiscation of voters' votes.