Opposition parties of Georgia will boycott the work of the new parliament

In Georgia, all four opposition parties said they would boycott the newly elected parliament after the October 26 elections.

We do not consider it legitimate: the Georgian opposition will boycott the new parliament

The leader of the "Gakharia for Georgia" party, Giorgiy Gakharia, said that his party has no intention of participating in the work of the newly elected parliament.

Our party will not give legitimacy to the illegitimate parliament of the "Georgian Dream". Full stop, Gakharia said at a special briefing. Share

He was also asked about participation in the protest action, which will be held today at 18:00 in the center of Tbilisi.

The protest action is very important. We will be where our voters are, as we have been and will be in the future.

It should be noted that earlier the opposition "Coalition for Changes", "Unity - National Movement" and "Strong Georgia" announced their refusal to participate in the work of the new parliament.

Thus, all four opposition parties that won the elections said they would boycott the new parliament.

In addition, in Georgia, the opposition plans to hold a rally in front of the parliament building tonight. However, as reported by the Georgian mass media, the police do not allow the scene to be set up.

President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition leaders claim that the results of the parliamentary elections, won by the ruling Georgian Dream party, are falsified and they do not recognize them. Share

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

On October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia, in which the pro-Russian ruling party "Georgian Dream" and pro-European opposition political forces competed.

During the counting of votes, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, expressed confidence in the victory of the opposition. However, according to the CEC of the country, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" received more than 54% of the votes in the elections, followed by the opposition parties.

In addition, international observers declared significant violations in the elections in Georgia.

The opposition parties of Georgia said that they do not recognize the election results. Part of the opposition announced the holding of protest actions. Share

At the same time, on October 27, the Prime Minister of the country, Iraklia Kobakhidze, announced that a government will be formed in Georgia, despite the objections of the opposition.

On the same day, President Salome Zurabishvili announced that she did not recognize the election results and called on citizens to protest.