Bribery and intimidation. International observers declared significant violations in the elections in Georgia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Bribery and intimidation. International observers declared significant violations in the elections in Georgia

Bribery and intimidation. International observers declared significant violations in the elections in Georgia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the ENEMO observation mission, Zlatko Vuyvovych, said that the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia were held under conditions of "polarization and restrictions. They, in particular, undermine the inclusiveness, transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

Points of attention

  • International observers declare significant violations in the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia, citing bribery of voters and violence against oppositionists.
  • The election process was marred by polarization, restrictions, and the use of administrative resources to support the ruling party.
  • Citizens' trust in state institutions eroded due to reports of ill-treatment of protesters, harassment, and abuse of administrative resources.
  • The opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests against the victory of the ruling party, 'Georgian Dream'.
  • The influence of the Russian Federation in Georgia's political landscape, infiltration of Georgian politics, and promises regarding Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union have raised concerns about external interference.

International observers say about bribery of voters and beating of oppositionists in elections in Georgia

As reported by the head of the ENEMO observation mission, Zlatko Vuyvovich, serious violations were recorded during the elections, including:

  • violence against representatives of the opposition

  • intimidation of voters

  • discredit campaigns against observers

  • extensive use of administrative resources to support the ruling party.

Weak monitoring of compliance with election regulations limited competition, put pressure on civil society and the media, and narrowed opportunities for criticizing the government, Vuyvovych noted.

At the same time, according to the head of ENEMO, the election administration generally conducted the process professionally, but there are serious questions about the independence and impartiality of the Central Election Commission.

Vuyvovich also added that the elections took place in an extremely polarized political atmosphere, reinforced by the adoption of the controversial law on "foreign agents", which caused mass protests.

Reports of ill-treatment of protesters, incidents of harassment, and claims of mass surveillance have significantly eroded citizens' trust in state institutions and fueled self-censorship in society. Misinformation and abuse of administrative resources seriously limited the inclusiveness and fairness of the elections, the ENEMO chairman concluded.

Almost all votes in the parliamentary elections were counted in Georgia

According to the results of counting 99.3% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead, which currently remains in power. The party won 54.23% of the votes.

The opposition parties showed the following results: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.8%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.76%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.1% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.75% of voices

Instead, the opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests in the event of a final victory for the ruling party.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The authorities and the opposition of Georgia presented different results of the exit polls of the parliamentary elections
Georgia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Almost all votes have been counted in Georgia — who is leading in the parliamentary elections
Almost all votes have been counted in Georgia — who is leading in the parliamentary elections
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Georgian authorities are going to approve the government despite the protests of the opposition
The Georgian authorities are going to approve the government despite the protests of the opposition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?