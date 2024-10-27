The head of the ENEMO observation mission, Zlatko Vuyvovych, said that the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia were held under conditions of "polarization and restrictions. They, in particular, undermine the inclusiveness, transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

International observers say about bribery of voters and beating of oppositionists in elections in Georgia

As reported by the head of the ENEMO observation mission, Zlatko Vuyvovich, serious violations were recorded during the elections, including:

violence against representatives of the opposition

intimidation of voters

discredit campaigns against observers

extensive use of administrative resources to support the ruling party.

Weak monitoring of compliance with election regulations limited competition, put pressure on civil society and the media, and narrowed opportunities for criticizing the government, Vuyvovych noted. Share

At the same time, according to the head of ENEMO, the election administration generally conducted the process professionally, but there are serious questions about the independence and impartiality of the Central Election Commission.

Vuyvovich also added that the elections took place in an extremely polarized political atmosphere, reinforced by the adoption of the controversial law on "foreign agents", which caused mass protests.

Reports of ill-treatment of protesters, incidents of harassment, and claims of mass surveillance have significantly eroded citizens' trust in state institutions and fueled self-censorship in society. Misinformation and abuse of administrative resources seriously limited the inclusiveness and fairness of the elections, the ENEMO chairman concluded. Share

Almost all votes in the parliamentary elections were counted in Georgia

According to the results of counting 99.3% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead, which currently remains in power. The party won 54.23% of the votes.

The opposition parties showed the following results: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.8%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.76%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.1% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.75% of voices

Instead, the opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests in the event of a final victory for the ruling party.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.