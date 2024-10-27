Almost all votes have been counted in Georgia — who is leading in the parliamentary elections

According to the results of counting 99.3% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead, which currently remains in power. The party won 54.23% of the votes.

Almost all votes in the parliamentary elections were counted in Georgia

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, "Georgian Dream" did not receive the support of the majority of voters in Tbilisi and in foreign precincts, gaining only 17.7% of votes abroad.

The opposition parties showed the following results: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.8%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.76%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.1% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.75% of voices

Фото — results.cec.gov.ge

Instead, the opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and announced protests in the event of a final victory for the ruling party.

The party of ex-president Mykhailo Saakashvili "Unity-National Movement" does not recognize the results of the vote. This was stated by the leader of the party, Tina Bokuchava.

Also, the "Coalition for Change" does not recognize the elections. The leader of the political force, Nika Gvaramia, claims that the "Georgian Dream" is carrying out a constitutional coup. The "Strong Georgia" coalition also disagrees with the election results.

After the publication of the results of the exit polls and before the CEC votes were counted, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, said that she was "confident in the victory of the opposition."

European Georgia wins with 52% despite the attempt to falsify the elections and without diaspora votes, — wrote Salome Zurabishvili.

European Georgia is winning with 52 % despite attempts to rigg elections and without votes from the diaspora 👍🇬🇪🇪🇺 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) October 26, 2024

Parliamentary elections in Georgia: what is known

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. They are considered historic, as the result can lead to the European integration path of the country or to its rapprochement with Russia.

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, the total number of voters is 3,508,294.

3,111 polling stations were opened for Georgian citizens on Saturday. There are 3,044 of them in Georgia.

Abroad, polling stations operate in 53 cities in 42 countries of the world. In total, 67 polling stations were opened outside the country. The number of registered voters is 95,910 people. Share

18 parties are participating in the elections. According to the results of previous polls, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" has 35% of the leaders, followed by pro-European parties:

"Coalition for changes — Gvaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa" — 19%;

"Unity" ("National movement", "Strategy of Agmashenebeli", "European Georgia") — 16%;

"Strong Georgia" ("Lelo", "Za narod", "Ploscha svodody", "Citizens") — 9%;

"Gakharia — For Georgia" — 8%;

"Bitter" (Yago Khvichiya) — 3%;

Other parties — 10%.

Given these data, "Georgian Dream" can get 61 seats in the new parliament, while the opposition can get 89 seats, which means a majority.