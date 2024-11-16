A Russian drone attacked a bus near Kherson — two injured

On the evening of November 16, the Russian army attacked a bus with a drone in the village of Komishany of the Kherson community, as a result of which two men were injured.

Russian military drones attacked a bus near Kherson

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers continue to "hunt" civilians of the Kherson region from drones. Around five o'clock in the evening, two residents of Komyshan, who were in a bus, were hit by a Russian drone. They have explosive injuries and contusions.

According to the OVA, the 41-year-old man also received shrapnel injuries to his face and forearm, and the 19-year-old boy received injuries to his hand.

Medics are helping the victims.

Later it became known that another man was injured in the Kherson region due to a drone attack.

Russian troops dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle on a 55-year-old resident of Berislav. The victim was taken to the hospital with a blast injury and leg injury. Now doctors are giving him all the necessary help. Share

Drone attack on a car in Kherson

Occupiers dropped ammunition from a drone on a car in Kherson

The head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko, reported on the wounded in the afternoon of November 16.

A 43-year-old man was taken to one of the Kherson hospitals with burns and wounds. His car was attacked by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district of the city after 2 p.m. Doctors are currently examining the victim.

The Kherson OVA also reports that the car caught fire as a result of the impact.