The Russian army used a drone to attack a civilian car in the Kherson region, injuring four

The number of people injured as a result of an enemy drone strike on a civilian car in the Kherson region has increased to four. Yes, two more men turned to doctors for help.

The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Bilozerschyna

Two more people were injured due to an attack on a civilian car by an enemy drone in the Bilozersk community. The men, 31 and 32 years old, received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries to their legs.

This was reported by Kherson OVA.

The regional administration noted that doctors provided the victims with the necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Earlier it became known that the occupiers attacked the car.

At around 16:00, the occupying forces attacked a civilian car in the Belozersk community with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Share

As noted, the 27-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, a contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and legs as a result of an enemy strike. "Shvidka" took the victim to the hospital for medical assistance.

Later, the Kherson OVA reported the wounding of another man.

It became known about one more victim due to the impact of a Russian drone on a car in the Belozersk community. A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a blast injury.

Russia shelled Stanislav with artillery

The enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. A 69-year-old local woman was injured in the attack. She has an explosive injury and a contusion.

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

It is noted that medics provided assistance to the victim on the spot. The woman refused hospitalization. Share

Later, it became known about one more victim as a result of the shelling of the village.

A 49-year-old man received an explosive injury and a contusion. At the time of the attack, the victim was outside. He refused hospitalization, so doctors treated him on the spot.

Later, the head of Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin noted that two people were also killed as a result of the attack on Stanislav.