The Russian army attacked with Stanislav artillery in the Kherson region ― two people were killed
Ukraine
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
On the afternoon of October 26, Russian troops fired artillery at Stanislav, as a result of which two people died and two more were injured.

  • The Russian army launched a deadly artillery attack in Kherson region, causing the death of two individuals and injuring two others.
  • The victims, including a 69-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, suffered explosive injuries and contusions as a result of the artillery shelling.
  • Kherson OVA provided medical assistance to the injured individuals, who were later admitted to the hospital for treatment.
  • The head of Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, expressed condolences to the families of the victims, condemning the Russian army's attack in the region.
  • In a separate incident, Russian military attacked Kherson civilians with a drone in the Dnipro district, injuring three individuals, who were subsequently hospitalized for medical care.

Russia shelled Stanislav with artillery

The enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. A 69-year-old local woman was injured as a result of the attack. She has an explosive injury and a contusion.

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

It is noted that medics provided assistance to the victim on the spot. The woman refused hospitalization.

Later, it became known about one more victim as a result of the shelling of the village.

A 49-year-old man received an explosive injury and a contusion. At the time of the attack, the victim was outside. He refused to be hospitalized, so doctors treated him on the spot.

Later, the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted that it was a consequence

Unfortunately, today the Russian army took the lives of two more people in the Kherson region. Around two o'clock in the afternoon, the enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. Two men were fatally wounded. Both died on the spot. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The Russian military attacked Kherson civilians with a drone

The occupiers attacked civilians in the Dnipro district of Kherson from a drone. Three people were injured.

A 55-year-old man, as well as a 65- and 70-year-old woman, received explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, the message of Kherson OVA says.

The regional administration noted that the victims were outside during the enemy attack. All were admitted to the hospital for medical assistance.

