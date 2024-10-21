The Russian military attacked an ambulance in Kherson with a drone — there are casualties

On October 21, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on an "ambulance" vehicle in Kherson, as a result of which two medics were injured.

Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance in Kherson with a drone

The enemy dropped an explosive device from a UAV on the "emergency" brigade that arrived on call to a patient in the Dnipro district.

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

It is noted that two workers — men, 44 and 47 years old — were injured. They have blast injuries and contusions, as well as shrapnel wounds to the legs.

The victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones

Around 18:00, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.

As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.

A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal injury.