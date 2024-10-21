The Russian military attacked an ambulance in Kherson with a drone — there are casualties

On October 21, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on an "ambulance" vehicle in Kherson, as a result of which two medics were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian military carried out a drone attack on an ambulance vehicle in Kherson, injuring two medics in the latest act of aggression.
- This incident highlights the ongoing aggressive actions of Russian occupiers in Kherson, targeting the civilian population and causing harm to medical personnel.
- The victims of the drone attack suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
- Reports indicate that the Russian army also targeted a civilian car in Antonivka, injuring two individuals, underlining the continued threat posed by drone attacks in the region.
- Stay updated on the situation in Kherson and the escalating violence perpetrated by Russian forces using drones to target civilians and emergency responders.
Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance in Kherson with a drone
The enemy dropped an explosive device from a UAV on the "emergency" brigade that arrived on call to a patient in the Dnipro district.
This is reported by Kherson OVA.
It is noted that two workers — men, 44 and 47 years old — were injured. They have blast injuries and contusions, as well as shrapnel wounds to the legs.
The victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones
Around 18:00, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.
As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.
A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal injury.
