Russia shelled Kherson with artillery ― two women were killed

On the evening of October 14, Russian troops struck a residential area of Kherson. As a result of enemy shelling, two civilians were killed, another woman was injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops shelled a residential area in Kherson, resulting in the death of two women and injuring another, sparking outrage and concern globally.
- The tragic incident occurred in the evening of October 14, adding to the tension and insecurity in the region.
- The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on the attack, highlighting the severe consequences of the enemy shelling on civilians.
Russia killed two women in Kherson
It is noted that the occupiers struck the city around 18:50. The enemy was targeting one of the residential areas of Kherson.
This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Two women died as a result of a direct hit of a projectile into a residential building.
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, two elderly women were in the house at the time of the shelling.
Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones
On September 9, the Russian army once again struck Kherson and Antonivka with the help of fpv drones. Three people were injured.
Around 18:00, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.
As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.
A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-