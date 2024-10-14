Russia shelled Kherson with artillery ― two women were killed

On the evening of October 14, Russian troops struck a residential area of Kherson. As a result of enemy shelling, two civilians were killed, another woman was injured.

Russia killed two women in Kherson

It is noted that the occupiers struck the city around 18:50. The enemy was targeting one of the residential areas of Kherson.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Two women died as a result of a direct hit of a projectile into a residential building.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, two elderly women were in the house at the time of the shelling.

Later it became known that one more person was injured as a result of shelling of Kherson. A 42-year-old woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a contusion and a contusion of the chest. The victim was hospitalized. Share

Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones

On September 9, the Russian army once again struck Kherson and Antonivka with the help of fpv drones. Three people were injured.

Around 18:00, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.

As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.

A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.