In Kherson, the number of injured as a result of airstrikes by the Russia increased
Ukraine
In Kherson, the number of injured as a result of airstrikes by the Russia increased

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson
The number of victims as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kherson on October 7 has increased to 19, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

  • Nineteen citizens, including two children, were injured in Kherson due to Russian airstrikes, highlighting the devastating impact of the attacks.
  • Multiple individuals suffered mine-explosive injuries and wounds from the aerial bombs dropped in the Central district of Kherson.
  • The OVA confirmed that two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were among the victims, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the airstrikes.
  • Medical teams are providing necessary care to the injured, with some individuals being treated on an outpatient basis.
  • The aftermath of the airstrikes in Kherson underscores the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and prevent further casualties.

In Kherson, 19 citizens were wounded by Russian anti-aircraft missiles

A 66-year-old man received a mine-explosive injury from the explosive wave after hitting one of the 4 KABs in the Central district of Kherson.

This is reported by the Kherson MBA.

The victim himself turned to the doctors. Now they are examining him.

As previously reported by the Kherson MBA, an 18-year-old boy also applied to the medical facility. He has a landmine-explosive injury and cut wounds on his leg. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported on the consequences of the airstrike, who released the corresponding video.

Russia dropped 4 anti-aircraft missiles on Kherson

Around 10:30 Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kherson. Four guided aerial bombs were dropped on the city. A previously destroyed school and a residential building in the Central district were hit. As of this minute, seventeen victims are known.

The OVA confirmed that two children were among the victims. It is noted that a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable.

Fourteen more people — six men and eight women — are currently receiving the necessary medical care at the medical facility.

One victim, an elderly woman, was provided medical assistance on the spot by the "emergency" team.

