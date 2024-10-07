In Kherson, the number of injured as a result of airstrikes by the Russia increased

The number of victims as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kherson on October 7 has increased to 19, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.
In Kherson, 19 citizens were wounded by Russian anti-aircraft missiles
This is reported by the Kherson MBA.
The victim himself turned to the doctors. Now they are examining him.
As previously reported by the Kherson MBA, an 18-year-old boy also applied to the medical facility. He has a landmine-explosive injury and cut wounds on his leg. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported on the consequences of the airstrike, who released the corresponding video.
Russia dropped 4 anti-aircraft missiles on Kherson
The OVA confirmed that two children were among the victims. It is noted that a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable.
Fourteen more people — six men and eight women — are currently receiving the necessary medical care at the medical facility.
One victim, an elderly woman, was provided medical assistance on the spot by the "emergency" team.
