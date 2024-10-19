The Russian drone once again attacked utility workers in Kherson — there are wounded

As a result of shelling by the Russian military in Kherson on October 19, five employees of the utility company were injured.

Russia attacked Kherson utility workers with a drone: there are wounded

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, the Russian army attacked workers of a utility company. Five people were injured. These are men aged 21, 48, 53 and 58, as well as a 42-year-old woman.

This was reported by Kherson OVA.

It is noted that all the victims were hospitalized with explosive injuries and contusions.

Later, in Kherson, a 60-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

A 60-year-old man from Kherson, who was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a drone, went to the hospital. At the time of the attack, the victim was near a store in the Dnipro district.

The man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to his leg. Doctors provide him with the necessary assistance.

Russian shelling took the life of a 33-year-old resident of Bilozerka

Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, a 33-year-old man died as a result of the attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.