The Russian drone once again attacked utility workers in Kherson — there are wounded
The Russian drone once again attacked utility workers in Kherson — there are wounded

Roman Mrochko
a drone
As a result of shelling by the Russian military in Kherson on October 19, five employees of the utility company were injured.

In the Dnipro district of Kherson, the Russian army attacked workers of a utility company. Five people were injured. These are men aged 21, 48, 53 and 58, as well as a 42-year-old woman.

This was reported by Kherson OVA.

It is noted that all the victims were hospitalized with explosive injuries and contusions.

Later, in Kherson, a 60-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

A 60-year-old man from Kherson, who was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a drone, went to the hospital. At the time of the attack, the victim was near a store in the Dnipro district.

The man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to his leg. Doctors provide him with the necessary assistance.

Russian shelling took the life of a 33-year-old resident of Bilozerka

Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, a 33-year-old man died as a result of the attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.

Today, around one o'clock in the afternoon, the Russian military shelled Bilozerka. Unfortunately, a 33-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries. He died on the spot.

