The Russian drone once again attacked utility workers in Kherson — there are wounded

As a result of shelling by the Russian military in Kherson on October 19, five employees of the utility company were injured.
Russia attacked Kherson utility workers with a drone: there are wounded
In the Dnipro district of Kherson, the Russian army attacked workers of a utility company. Five people were injured. These are men aged 21, 48, 53 and 58, as well as a 42-year-old woman.
This was reported by Kherson OVA.
Later, in Kherson, a 60-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.
A 60-year-old man from Kherson, who was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a drone, went to the hospital. At the time of the attack, the victim was near a store in the Dnipro district.
The man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to his leg. Doctors provide him with the necessary assistance.
Russian shelling took the life of a 33-year-old resident of Bilozerka
Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, a 33-year-old man died as a result of the attack.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.
