Attack of Russian drones. Five people were injured in the Kherson region

In the afternoon of October 23, the Russians attacked Bilozerka, Tomina Balka, and Kherson with unmanned aerial vehicles. Five people were injured due to the dropping of explosives.
Russia is massively attacking the Kherson region with drones
At noon, the Russians attacked Bilozerka with an anti-aircraft missile. Two people were injured due to the dropping of explosives.
The men, aged 64 and 46, were diagnosed with explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries.
The victims went to the hospital on their own. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance.
Also, the enemy from BpLA attacked a civilian car in Tomina Balka, as a result of which a 48-year-old woman received an explosive injury, injuries to her face, arms and legs.
Both victims were taken to hospitals. They are under the supervision of doctors.
The occupiers from the BpLA also struck a public transport stop in the Dnipro district of Kherson.
Due to the dropping of explosives from the drone, a 64-year-old woman received an explosive injury, shrapnel injuries to her arms and legs. The victim was hospitalized.
Russia once again attacked civilians in the Kherson region
Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone near the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two people died, another person was injured.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this.
