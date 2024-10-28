The Russian Federation attacked the center of Kherson — 2 people died, 4 more were injured

Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson on the night of October 27. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed, four were wounded, including a 13-year-old boy.

What is known about the shelling of Kherson by the Russian Federation

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 27, around 21:20, the occupiers massively shelled the Central district of Kherson.

Two women aged 50 and 71 died as a result of the shelling. Four more civilians were injured, including a 13-year-old boy.

Four high-rise buildings and private residential buildings were also damaged.

It will be recalled that in the afternoon of October 27, Russian troops shelled the central district of Kherson, fired shots near the post office, as a result of which one person was killed and one was wounded.

Also, one person died in the Dnipro district and another — after an attack by a Russian drone.

The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs

On the night of October 28, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a residential building. As a result of the attack, seven people were injured, including a child.

It is indicated that as a result of an airstrike by the Russian military in Kharkiv, apartments on the top floor of a nine-story building were partially destroyed. Windows are also broken in the building.

The emergency workers also added that more than 25 rescuers and 6 units of emergency services were involved in liquidating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

In addition, the occupiers attacked the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region with the Tornado-S rocket salvo system, as a result of which 21 people were injured, including 5 children.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the invaders hit the yard of a private house in the Saltiv district. Two men aged 63 and 77 and a 76-year-old woman were injured, they have a stress reaction. The hotel, farm buildings and residential buildings were damaged.

In the Shevchenkiv district, the enemy also shelled private houses. A 51-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were injured, and a 62-year-old woman suffered a stress reaction.

Also, according to preliminary data, the Russians searched Kharkov for FAB-250 from the UMPK from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.