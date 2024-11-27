Russia attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones — there were dead and wounded
Russia attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones — there were dead and wounded

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
drone
As of 5:30 p.m. on November 27, in the Kherson region, it is known that a woman died and 10 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

Russia shelled the Kherson region on a large scale: there are victims

Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region, an investigation into the facts of war crimes has been launched.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on November 27, the Russian military once again shelled populated areas of the Kherson region, using artillery and drones.

As of 17:30, it is known about the dead woman and 10 victims among the civilian population. Most of the victims were injured due to dropping explosives from drones.

As noted, the deceased is a 67-year-old resident of Bilozerka. Five people were wounded in Kherson, two in Antonivka, two more in Stanislav, and one in Beryslav.

As a result of shelling, at least 18 civilian objects were damaged, including private and apartment buildings, a medical facility, and cars.

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region

The number of wounded as a result of the morning shelling in the Dnipro district of Kherson has increased to two — a 44-year-old and a 70-year-old woman.

A 22-year-old young man and a 42-year-old man were injured as a result of a drone attack on the outskirts of Kherson around 11:00.

A 50-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone attack in the village of Kindiyka, a suburb of Kherson.

A 44-year-old civilian was wounded by a drone in the village of Antonivka.

Two people were injured as a result of a drone attack in the village of Stanislav.

A 67-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region.

