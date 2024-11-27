Russia attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones — there were dead and wounded

As of 5:30 p.m. on November 27, in the Kherson region, it is known that a woman died and 10 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling.
Points of attention
- A woman died and 10 people were injured in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling using artillery and drones.
- The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the war crimes committed by the Russian military in the region.
- At least 18 civilian objects, including houses, medical facilities, and cars, were damaged during the large-scale attack.
- Several settlements in the Kherson region experienced casualties and damages from drone attacks and artillery shelling by Russian troops.
- The attack led to casualties in various villages, with the deceased identified as a 67-year-old resident of Bilozerka. The number of wounded individuals increased as a result of drone attacks throughout the region.
Russia shelled the Kherson region on a large scale: there are victims
Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region, an investigation into the facts of war crimes has been launched.
This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on November 27, the Russian military once again shelled populated areas of the Kherson region, using artillery and drones.
As noted, the deceased is a 67-year-old resident of Bilozerka. Five people were wounded in Kherson, two in Antonivka, two more in Stanislav, and one in Beryslav.
As a result of shelling, at least 18 civilian objects were damaged, including private and apartment buildings, a medical facility, and cars.
Russian troops shelled the Kherson region
The number of wounded as a result of the morning shelling in the Dnipro district of Kherson has increased to two — a 44-year-old and a 70-year-old woman.
A 50-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone attack in the village of Kindiyka, a suburb of Kherson.
A 44-year-old civilian was wounded by a drone in the village of Antonivka.
Two people were injured as a result of a drone attack in the village of Stanislav.
