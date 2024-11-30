Russia attacks Kherson with drones — two dead and nine injured in a day

As a result of an attack by Russian drones in the Dnipro district of Kherson on November 30, two people died and dozens were injured.

The Russian military terrorizes the people of Kherson with drones

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, stated this.

At 4:05 p.m., Prokudin reported that a Kherson native died as a result of an attack by a Russian drone in the Dnipro district.

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured. He died on the spot from his injuries.

At 5:24 p.m., Prokudin wrote that it became known about one more person killed who was hit by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district. A 48-year-old woman was fatally wounded.

Around 12:00, the occupiers again attacked the Dniprovsky district from a drone.

A 49-year-old man received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds.

Before that, the Kherson OVA reported that on Saturday around eight o'clock in the morning, the occupying forces dropped explosives from a drone on civilians in the Dnipro district of Kherson.

Three people received explosive injuries and contusions: a 50-year-old woman and men, 46 and 52 years old.

Also, 4 more wounded who were attacked by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district around 8 am were sent to the hospital.

Three women aged 62, 53 and 35 and a 58-year-old man received blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Also, as a result of the shelling at 8:00 a.m., a 73-year-old man received a mine-explosive injury, shrapnel wounds and leg amputation.

The occupiers fired at a transport stop in the suburbs of Kherson

The Russian military hit the bus stop in Antonivka, which is a few kilometers from Kherson, killing and wounding.

According to the investigation, on November 30, around 11:15, the Russian military attacked one of the bus stops in the village of Antonivka.