The Russian military killed a civilian with explosives in the Kherson region

Unfortunately, today the Russian military took the life of another person in the Kherson region. A resident of Kindyika was killed as a result of dropping explosives from a drone. A 73-year-old man was mortally wounded, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, said. Share

The Russian Federation attacks civilians in Kherson to train its drone operators

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told the publication that Russia has turned the region into a training ground for drone operators.

Part of the best units of UAV operators, who launch advanced models of drones from the other side of the Dnieper, were flown to Kherson. This allows you to practice combat techniques and train new operators.

Russian military and pro-war Telegram channels share dozens of videos of drone attacks on civilian objects.

Investigators from Eyes on Russia (the UK's Center for Information Resilience) found that most of these attacks targeted vehicles that are difficult to replicate in a training environment.

The highest number of drone attacks occurred in September, with 2,748 strikes, during which 155 people were injured. October became the month with the largest number of dead — 12 people. Russian drones have most frequently attacked military vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, humanitarian convoys and infrastructure facilities, including markets, cafes, gas stations and aid centres.

It is noted that due to constant attacks, more and more civilians are leaving Kherson Oblast.

Before the full-scale invasion, about a million people lived in the region, now only 158 thousand remain. In Kherson itself, the population decreased from 250,000 to 60,000.

Local residents live in constant fear. To protect themselves, many carry detectors that alert them to the approach of drones, or avoid going outside during the day to reduce the risk of detection.