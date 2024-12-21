According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian military personnel engaged in combat with units of the Russian occupation army more than 200 times during the day and destroyed 3 enemy drone control points.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports over 200 combat clashes with the Russian army in a single day, resulting in the destruction of enemy drone control points.
- Ukrainian military successfully repelled attacks in various regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, and others, with the Russian army suffering significant losses totaling about 772 thousand personnel alongside heavy equipment and weapons.
- Detailed accounts of engagement include repelled attacks in specific areas such as Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and more, highlighting the fierce resistance by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- The report also reveals attempted attacks in regions like Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Kursk, showcasing the widespread nature of the conflict and the resolute defense by Ukrainian troops.
- The recorded losses of the Russian army encompass personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, air defense units, aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, ships, submarines, automotive equipment, and special units.
What's happening at the front?
The General Staff report notes that 211 clashes were recorded during the day.
In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military repelled one attack by Russian occupiers in the Vovchansk area.
In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Zagryzove, and Lozova 11 times.
In the direction of Lyman to Donetsk , the Defense Forces stopped 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampolivka, Terni, Novoserhiivka, Zeleny Gay, Ivanivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Serebryansky Forest.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 6 times in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 11 times near Toretsk and Leonidivka.
In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military repelled 46 attacks by Russian occupiers near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Vovkove, Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoelizavetivka, Novooleksiivka, and Ukrainka.
In the direction of Kurakhovo, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried unsuccessfully 24 times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Sontsivka, Stary Terni, Andriivka, Kurakhovo, Dachny, Dalny, Konstantinopolske and Konstantinopol.
Thirty-six times the occupiers attacked in the areas of Uspenivka, Dalny, Yantarny, Rozlyv, Bogatyr, Velyka Novoselka, Makarivka, Novoselka, Novopol, and Novodarivka.
In the Zaporizhia region, the Defense Forces repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.
On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, 4 enemy attacks were repelled during the day.
In the Kursk region, 50 attempted attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled.
What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army?
Personnel — about 772 thousand 280 (+1 thousand 860) persons,
tanks — 9 thousand 594 (+10) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,841 (+18) units,
artillery systems — 21,252 (+32) units,
RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1 thousand 27 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,685 (+85),
cruise missiles — 2,947 (+4),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,891 (+98) units,
special equipment — 3 thousand 662 (+0)
