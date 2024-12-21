According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian military personnel engaged in combat with units of the Russian occupation army more than 200 times during the day and destroyed 3 enemy drone control points.

What's happening at the front?

The General Staff report notes that 211 clashes were recorded during the day.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military repelled one attack by Russian occupiers in the Vovchansk area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Zagryzove, and Lozova 11 times.

In the direction of Lyman to Donetsk , the Defense Forces stopped 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampolivka, Terni, Novoserhiivka, Zeleny Gay, Ivanivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Serebryansky Forest.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 6 times in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to penetrate the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 11 times near Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military repelled 46 attacks by Russian occupiers near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Vovkove, Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoelizavetivka, Novooleksiivka, and Ukrainka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried unsuccessfully 24 times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Sontsivka, Stary Terni, Andriivka, Kurakhovo, Dachny, Dalny, Konstantinopolske and Konstantinopol.

Thirty-six times the occupiers attacked in the areas of Uspenivka, Dalny, Yantarny, Rozlyv, Bogatyr, Velyka Novoselka, Makarivka, Novoselka, Novopol, and Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhia region, the Defense Forces repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, 4 enemy attacks were repelled during the day.

In the Kursk region, 50 attempted attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army?