General Staff: there have been 146 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/20/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the border regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Oleksandrivka, Vyntorivka, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Klyusy in Chernihiv region have come under enemy fire.

Five assault actions of the invaders were stopped by our soldiers near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Zagryzove and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction , and three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Yampolivka, Terni, Ivanovka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Serebryansky Forest. In total, there have been 11 clashes in this direction since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Chasiv Yar, and three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, four times in vain attacked the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Toretsk and Leonidivka. The enemy also dropped an aerial bomb in the area of Kostyantynivka.