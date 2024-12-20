General Staff: there have been 146 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 146. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the lines and taking measures to prevent an enemy breakthrough.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 146 combat clashes with the Russian army, holding the front lines and preventing enemy breakthroughs.
- Significant enemy attacks have been reported in various regions like Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, with Ukrainian troops eliminating a large number of enemy soldiers and equipment.
- Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled multiple assaults in different directions, successfully defending against enemy advances and airstrikes.
- The Defense Forces have inflicted substantial losses on the Russian occupation army, eliminating thousands of soldiers and destroying numerous military assets like tanks, artillery systems, and aircraft.
- Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have targeted key enemy positions, concentration areas, and control points to maintain strategic advantage in the conflict.
Current situation on the front on December 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/20/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The invaders continue to use artillery on the territories of the border regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Oleksandrivka, Vyntorivka, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Klyusy in Chernihiv region have come under enemy fire.
Five assault actions of the invaders were stopped by our soldiers near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Zagryzove and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction , and three more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Yampolivka, Terni, Ivanovka, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Serebryansky Forest. In total, there have been 11 clashes in this direction since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Chasiv Yar, and three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, four times in vain attacked the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Toretsk and Leonidivka. The enemy also dropped an aerial bomb in the area of Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 31 times today in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, Vovkove, Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoelizavetivka, Novooleksiivka, and Ukrainka, five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, our defenders repelled 19 clashes in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Andriivka, Kurakhovo, Dachne, Dalne, Kostiantynopolske, and Kostiantynopol. Sixteen enemy assaults have already been repelled by our defenders, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, 13 enemy assaults were stopped near Uspenivka, Dalny, Yantarny, Rozlyv, Bogatyr, Velyka Novoselka, Makarivka, Novoselka, Novopol, and Novodarivka, and three more assaults are continuing to this day.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.
In the Dnieper direction in the area of Kozatsky Island, the enemy twice unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders today.
Forty combat clashes took place today in the Kursk direction , in addition, the enemy launched one missile strike and 260 artillery shells.
Losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated another 2,200 soldiers of the Russian occupation army and repelled 191 enemy attacks.
personnel — about 770,420 (+2,200) people,
tanks — 9584 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,823 (+24) units,
artillery systems — 21,220 (+42) units,
MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 127 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,600 (+79),
cruise missiles — 2943 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31793 (+115) units,
special equipment — 3662 (+6)
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces at firing positions, two control points, and two other important enemy targets, the General Staff added.
