Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 765,110 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9567 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,751 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 21,159 (+8) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1025 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,406 (+34) units;

cruise missiles — 2,943 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,550 (+70) units;

special equipment — 3650 units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 245 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes in the Kupyansk direction per day reached four. Defense forces repelled attacks by the invaders in the areas of Kucherivka, Zagryzove, Lozova, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 16 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoyehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Terny in the Serebryansky forest, and in the direction of Cherneshchyna.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Belogorivka, Verkhnokamyansk, Ivano-Daryny, Spirny, and Siversk over the past day. Four clashes are still ongoing.

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochy were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance 12 times in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas.

Fifty-two attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction over the past 24 hours. The enemy troops are most active near the settlements of Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Pishchane and Ukrainka. Share