Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army casualties since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 766,690 soldiers.
Points of attention
- It is known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,580 Soviet soldiers and many units of enemy equipment in a day.
- Over the past 24 hours, 199 combat clashes have occurred on the front, with the enemy attempting to storm positions in various directions.
- Effective defensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled many enemy attacks in various directions, stopping their intentions to push forward.
- Aviation was actively used in various areas as part of the defense strategy.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9571 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles / troop-carrying AFVs — 19772 (+21) units,
artillery systems — 21164 (+5) units,
RSZV / MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,
anti-aircraft systems — 1025 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 20470 (+64),
cruise missiles — 2943 (+0),
ships / boats / warships / boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 31610 (+60) units,
special equipment / special equipment — 3652 (+2)
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders near the populated point of Vovchansk four times, using attack aircraft.
In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka and Lozova.
Actively using aviation in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Zeleny Gay, Terni, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and in the Serebryansky Forest.
In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Bilogorivka, Siversk, and Verkhnokamyansk.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes took place in the area of the settlements of Chasovy Yar and Stupochky over the past day.
Actively using bomber aircraft in the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the direction of Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks. The occupiers were most active in trying to advance near Dachny, Sontsivka, Stary Terny, Kurakhiv, and Yantarny.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 27 assaults on our positions in the areas of Konstantinopolske, Sukhye Yali, Storozhevo, Novoselki, Temyrivka, Novopol and Novodarivka.
