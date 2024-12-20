According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated another 2,200 soldiers of the Russian occupation army and repelled 191 enemy attacks.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers did not carry out attacks during the day, but they actively used aviation.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Lozova, Zagryzove, and Kolisnykovka during the day.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders carried out 17 unsuccessful attacks near Tverdokhlibovye, Zeleny Gay, Terni, and in the Serebryansk forestry.

In the direction of Siversk, Ukrainian military repelled 9 attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Bilogorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 1 enemy attack was repelled in the Chasovy Yar area.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy carried out 12 unsuccessful attacks near Toretsk itself and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovska, the Defense Forces stopped 32 enemy attacks towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Solone, Novyi Trud, Zelene, and Novovasylivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, war criminals from the Russian occupation army unsuccessfully tried to advance 18 times in the areas of Sontsivka, Stary Terni, Andriivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.

The enemy carried out 23 assaults on our positions in the areas of Uspenivka, Konstantinopol'ske, Blagodatny, Neskuchny, and Novodarivka.

In the Zaporizhia region, Russian occupiers carried out one unsuccessful attack near the settlement of Novodanylivka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 4 enemy attacks.

In the combat zone in the Kursk region, Ukrainian military forces repelled 60 assault attempts by Russian invaders.

What is known about the total and current losses of the Russian occupiers?

personnel — about 770 thousand 420 (+2 thousand 200) persons,

tanks — 9,584 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,823 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 21,220 (+42) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 256 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1,027 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,600 (+79),

cruise missiles — 2,943 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,793 (+115) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 662 (+6)