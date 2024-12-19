General Staff: there have been 103 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 103 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 103 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army on December 19.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully held the lines and inflicted significant losses on the Russian army, eliminating 1,530 invaders and destroying various equipment.
- Operational information reveals enemy artillery attacks, air strikes, and offensive operations in multiple directions, with Ukrainian units repelling attacks and engaging in ongoing clashes.
Current situation on the front on December 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 19.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Progress, Stepanivka, Osoyivka, Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Popivka in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Oleksandrivka was hit by airstrikes by the NAR.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, however, it carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Tsupivka, Mali Prokhody, Vesele, and Udy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to advance four times during the day to our positions in the area of Lozova and Kolisnykovka. Three attacks were successfully repelled, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, seven clashes took place near Tverdokhlibovoye, Zeleny Gay, Terni, and in the Serebryanske forest. One clash is still ongoing. The enemy actively used aviation in the direction, and air strikes were carried out in Tverdokhlibovoye, Nadiya, Sergiyevka, Grekivka, and the Serebryanske forestry.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the areas of Bilogorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnokamyanske. A total of seven attacks were repelled, and one battle is still ongoing. Air strikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Siversk, Riznykivka, and Fedorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Chasov Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders tried to advance eight times in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas. Three attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and five clashes are ongoing.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity have begun ten times today. Near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Solone and Novovasylivka, Ukrainian units have repelled nine attacks, another battle is ongoing. The enemy carried out an airstrike with a KAB on Vodianske.
In the Kurakhiv direction , near Sontsivka, Stary Terni, Andriivka, Kurakhovo and Dachny, three assaults were repelled, five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of Uspenivka, Kostiantynopol'ske, Blagodatny, Neskuchny and Novodarivka. Currently, three attacks have been repelled, seven more battles are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck with KABs at Novodarivka, Temyrivka and Zeleny Pol.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders are still repelling 18 attacks by invaders, with a total of 47 clashes recorded so far.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,530 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9576 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,799 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 21,178 (+14) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1026 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,521 (+51) units;
cruise missiles — 2,943 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,678 (+68) units;
special equipment — 3656 (+4) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-