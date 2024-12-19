General Staff: there have been 103 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 19.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Progress, Stepanivka, Osoyivka, Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Popivka in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Oleksandrivka was hit by airstrikes by the NAR.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, however, it carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Tsupivka, Mali Prokhody, Vesele, and Udy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to advance four times during the day to our positions in the area of Lozova and Kolisnykovka. Three attacks were successfully repelled, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, seven clashes took place near Tverdokhlibovoye, Zeleny Gay, Terni, and in the Serebryanske forest. One clash is still ongoing. The enemy actively used aviation in the direction, and air strikes were carried out in Tverdokhlibovoye, Nadiya, Sergiyevka, Grekivka, and the Serebryanske forestry.