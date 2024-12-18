General Staff: almost 140 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of clashes has now increased to 138. The hottest times are now in the Kurshchyna, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, and Vremiv directions.
Current situation on the front on December 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 18.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, communities in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, such as Semenivka, Yanzhulivka, Turya, Grabovske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Ponomarenky, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire; the invader struck Krasnopilly with MLRS; and Oleksandrivka with unguided rockets.
In the Kharkiv direction, an enemy attack on the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area continues. The enemy launched air strikes on Vovchanskie Khutory and Udy.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces three times in the Petropavlivka and Lozova areas. Two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Terni during the day. Six clashes ended, and five more are ongoing.
Three attacks by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction, and a battle is currently underway near Verkhnyokamyansky.
The enemy tried to advance three times in the area of Chasovy Yar, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora, and the fighting continues.
In the Toretsk direction , with the support of aviation, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defenses in the area of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka, eight clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 27 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Dachensky, Zeleny, Novovasylivka, Chumatsky, and Novoolenivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 19 enemy attacks, and eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 14 times near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhovo, and Dachne. Nine attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.
In the Vremiv direction, there were 15 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novoselka, Blagodatny, Novy Komar, and Storozhevo. Six clashes are ongoing.
The enemy carried out offensive operations in the areas of Novoandreyevka in the Orikhiv direction, the attack was repelled by Ukrainian units.
The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aviation continues to raze its villages and cities to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 14 strikes (17 CABs) on its own territory. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 36 enemy attacks today, and fighting continues.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and destroyed the following equipment:
tanks — 9571 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,772 (+21) units,
artillery systems — 21,164 (+5) units,
MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1025 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20470 (+64),
cruise missiles — 2943 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31610 (+60) units,
special equipment — 3652 (+2)
