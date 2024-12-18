General Staff: almost 140 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 18.12.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, communities in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, such as Semenivka, Yanzhulivka, Turya, Grabovske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Ponomarenky, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire; the invader struck Krasnopilly with MLRS; and Oleksandrivka with unguided rockets.

In the Kharkiv direction, an enemy attack on the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area continues. The enemy launched air strikes on Vovchanskie Khutory and Udy.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces three times in the Petropavlivka and Lozova areas. Two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Terni during the day. Six clashes ended, and five more are ongoing.

Three attacks by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction, and a battle is currently underway near Verkhnyokamyansky.

The enemy tried to advance three times in the area of Chasovy Yar, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora, and the fighting continues.