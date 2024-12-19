The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 768,220 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops destroyed 1,530 Russian soldiers and dozens of units of the invader's equipment in a day.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion already exceeds 768 thousand soldiers.
- 250 combat clashes were recorded on the front, including important events in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhivsk and other directions.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 100 attacks by enemy forces near various settlements on different front lines.
- The security forces demonstrate their readiness to protect every corner of Ukraine and dismantle the enemy threat on all front lines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,530 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9576 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,799 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 21,178 (+14) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1026 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,521 (+51) units;
cruise missiles — 2,943 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,678 (+68) units;
special equipment — 3656 (+4) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 250 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 26. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Terni.
Five attempts to attack the positions of our troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction near Verkhnyokamyansky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the area of Chasovy Yar, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks near Sontsivka, Stary Terni, Kurakhovo, and Dachny, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy also carried out 25 assault operations near Konstantinopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novoselka, Blagodatny, Novy Komar, and Storozhevo.
