According to the head of the Kherson MVA, Roman Mrochko, part of the city may be without electricity due to shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the consequences of the shelling of Kherson by the Russian army?

In particular, Mrochko noted that as a result of the recent shelling by Russian occupiers on the Korabelny district, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Shumen microdistrict.

Experts are currently studying the extent of the damage and, as soon as the security situation allows, they will carry out emergency restoration work.

Mrochko later clarified that additional information about the recovery of the Shumen microdistrict will be provided later.

Electricity and water outages also in the Dnipro district. Some neighborhoods may be completely without power. Emergency crews are working to eliminate the consequences of racist attacks, the head of the Kherson MVA also warned. Share

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones. How the air defense worked

According to the Air Force, during the night of December 24, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 60 attack drones into Ukraine, most of which were neutralized by air defense units.

From 10:00 on December 23 to 09:00 on December 24, 2024, the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed attack drones and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00, the shooting down of 36 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions has been confirmed.

It is also known that due to the countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 23 enemy simulator drones were lost in location.