According to the head of the Kherson MVA, Roman Mrochko, part of the city may be without electricity due to shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Part of Kherson faces potential power outage due to shelling by the Russian army, leading to disruptions in electricity and water supply.
- Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled an air attack by 60 Russian attack drones, with a significant number of them being shot down.
- 36 Shahed attack drones and other types were confirmed shot down in various regions of Ukraine, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense forces.
- Emergency restoration work is underway in Kherson's affected districts, with ongoing assessments of damage and efforts to restore essential services.
- The Russian army's drone attacks on Ukraine highlight the importance of strong defense mechanisms and the resilience of Ukrainian forces in the face of external threats.
What is known about the consequences of the shelling of Kherson by the Russian army?
In particular, Mrochko noted that as a result of the recent shelling by Russian occupiers on the Korabelny district, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Shumen microdistrict.
Experts are currently studying the extent of the damage and, as soon as the security situation allows, they will carry out emergency restoration work.
Mrochko later clarified that additional information about the recovery of the Shumen microdistrict will be provided later.
The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones. How the air defense worked
According to the Air Force, during the night of December 24, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 60 attack drones into Ukraine, most of which were neutralized by air defense units.
From 10:00 on December 23 to 09:00 on December 24, 2024, the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed attack drones and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 10:00, the shooting down of 36 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions has been confirmed.
It is also known that due to the countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 23 enemy simulator drones were lost in location.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-