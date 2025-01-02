Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — some injured

On January 2, four people were reportedly injured when a Russian drone fired on a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
Points of attention
- A Russian drone attacked a minibus in Kherson, injuring several individuals including the driver and passengers.
- The victims suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs and other body parts, requiring immediate medical care.
- The incident has sparked a pre-trial investigation into this war crime, as Russian military personnel shelled civilian transport in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
- Several victims, including a 45-year-old woman, were hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in the attack.
- The assault on the minibus and other civilian targets in Kherson highlights the ongoing conflict and the dangers faced by civilians in the region.
Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kherson: what is known
The driver and two male passengers were injured.
They suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs. The victims were taken to hospital. They are currently receiving medical care.
According to updated data, a 45-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the shelling of a minibus in Kherson.
The 45-year-old victim was diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her face. She is currently under medical supervision.
According to the investigation, on January 2, at around 10:45 a.m., Russian military personnel shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson with artillery. A minibus with passengers came under fire.
A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime has been launched.
The MVA notes that the bus belongs to a private transportation company.
The invaders attacked Stanislav in the Kherson region with a UAV
A 35-year-old man who was in the courtyard of a house was hit by enemy fire on the afternoon of January 2.
He suffered a blast injury, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to his limbs and face. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Another victim was taken to the hospital after a Russian drone attack in Stanislav.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-