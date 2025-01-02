Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — some injured

On January 2, four people were reportedly injured when a Russian drone fired on a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kherson: what is known

The driver and two male passengers were injured.

They suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs. The victims were taken to hospital. They are currently receiving medical care.

According to updated data, a 45-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the shelling of a minibus in Kherson.

A woman who was injured in the Russian shelling of a taxi in Kherson went to the hospital, the Kherson OVA said in a statement. Share

The 45-year-old victim was diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her face. She is currently under medical supervision.

According to the investigation, on January 2, at around 10:45 a.m., Russian military personnel shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson with artillery. A minibus with passengers came under fire.

A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime has been launched.

The MVA notes that the bus belongs to a private transportation company.

The invaders attacked Stanislav in the Kherson region with a UAV

A 35-year-old man who was in the courtyard of a house was hit by enemy fire on the afternoon of January 2.

He suffered a blast injury, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to his limbs and face. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Another victim was taken to the hospital after a Russian drone attack in Stanislav.