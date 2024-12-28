Russian army shelled Belozerka in Kherson region. Two children among the injured

On December 28, Russian invaders struck Belozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring eight people, including two children.

Occupiers shelled Belozerka: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian occupation forces have fired artillery at Belozerka. Three people are currently known to have been injured. Among them are two children: a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who suffered blast and head injuries, as well as contusions. The boy was also diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the forehead. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

He noted that the children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Also after this shelling, a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to his neck, and is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

Prokudin later added that three more women who were in the house at the time of the attack were injured.

Two victims, aged 43 and 62, were diagnosed with explosive and traumatic brain injuries, and contusions. Share

Another local resident suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her forearms. She was taken to the hospital.

Around 3:00 p.m., it became known that the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Belozerka had increased to eight.

Two men, ages 51 and 52, suffered blast and head injuries and contusions. The emergency crew took them to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary assistance.

Russian drone attacked a car in Kherson

On the morning of December 28, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.

The injured man sought medical attention himself and is being examined.