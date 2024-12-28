Russian army shelled Belozerka in Kherson region. Two children among the injured

On December 28, Russian invaders struck Belozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring eight people, including two children.
Occupiers shelled Belozerka: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
He noted that the children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Also after this shelling, a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to his neck, and is currently receiving the necessary assistance.
Prokudin later added that three more women who were in the house at the time of the attack were injured.
Another local resident suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her forearms. She was taken to the hospital.
Around 3:00 p.m., it became known that the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Belozerka had increased to eight.
Two men, ages 51 and 52, suffered blast and head injuries and contusions. The emergency crew took them to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary assistance.
Russian drone attacked a car in Kherson
On the morning of December 28, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.
The injured man sought medical attention himself and is being examined.
