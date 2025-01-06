Russian drones attack Kherson region — four wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drones attack Kherson region — four wounded

Kherson OVA
Kherson region
Читати українською

Russia has been massively attacking civilians in the Kherson region with drones since the morning of January 6. As of 3:00 p.m., four people were reported injured.

Points of attention

  • Recent Russian drone attacks in the Kherson region have left four civilians wounded, with varying degrees of injuries.
  • The victims suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and other traumas as a result of the drone attacks.
  • Several incidents have been reported in different districts of the Kherson region, highlighting the severity of the ongoing attacks on civilians.
  • The need for immediate medical care and attention has been emphasized for those injured in the Russian drone attacks.
  • The continuous attacks by Russian military drones on civilians in the Kherson region raise concerns about the escalating violence and its impact on innocent lives.

Russian drone attack on Kherson region: 4 injured

In particular, the OVA informed that at around 8 am, Russian troops attacked a local resident in Zelenivka with a UAV.

As a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone, a 45-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

A man in Veletensky was also injured in a Russian drone attack this morning.

A 45-year-old local resident was diagnosed with a blast and chest trauma, facial bruising, and a fractured rib. The victim was hospitalized.

In Kherson at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian car, injuring a 43-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and contusion.

Another civilian was injured in the Central District of Kherson as a result of a drone attack on a car.

A 58-year-old man from Kherson went to the doctors, the Kherson Medical Center said in a statement.

As noted, he was driving in the Central District when Russian military personnel dropped explosives from a drone. The victim had previously suffered a mine-blast injury.

Russia once again shelled the Kherson region

On the morning of December 19, the Russian military launched a drone strike on Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region. Five people were injured in the attack.

As reported by the Kherson Regional Emergency Medical Service, a 58-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to her lower leg. Her condition is assessed as moderate and she is under medical supervision.

A 44-year-old local resident also suffered serious injuries, including explosive and open head injuries, contusion of the brain, and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head. Her condition is critical, and she has been diagnosed with a cerebral coma.

A 65-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the eye.

Another 58-year-old victim suffered a blast injury, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to both legs. She is currently under medical supervision. A 71-year-old woman also suffered shrapnel wounds to her chest.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — some injured
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
a minibus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attack. Six people injured in Kherson suburbs
Roman Mrochko
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers killed a man in the Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russians continue to terrorize the Kherson region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?