Russian drones attack Kherson region — four wounded

Russia has been massively attacking civilians in the Kherson region with drones since the morning of January 6. As of 3:00 p.m., four people were reported injured.

In particular, the OVA informed that at around 8 am, Russian troops attacked a local resident in Zelenivka with a UAV.

As a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone, a 45-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

A man in Veletensky was also injured in a Russian drone attack this morning.

A 45-year-old local resident was diagnosed with a blast and chest trauma, facial bruising, and a fractured rib. The victim was hospitalized.

In Kherson at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian car, injuring a 43-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and contusion.

Another civilian was injured in the Central District of Kherson as a result of a drone attack on a car.

A 58-year-old man from Kherson went to the doctors, the Kherson Medical Center said in a statement.

As noted, he was driving in the Central District when Russian military personnel dropped explosives from a drone. The victim had previously suffered a mine-blast injury.

Russia once again shelled the Kherson region

On the morning of December 19, the Russian military launched a drone strike on Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region. Five people were injured in the attack.

As reported by the Kherson Regional Emergency Medical Service, a 58-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to her lower leg. Her condition is assessed as moderate and she is under medical supervision.

A 44-year-old local resident also suffered serious injuries, including explosive and open head injuries, contusion of the brain, and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head. Her condition is critical, and she has been diagnosed with a cerebral coma.

A 65-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the eye.