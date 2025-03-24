Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 4 Russian helicopters in Belgorod region
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 4 Russian helicopters in Belgorod region

AFU Special Operations Forces
Himars
Special operations forces announced the destruction of four Russian helicopters behind enemy lines. The operation in the Belgorod region also involved the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, missile forces, and artillery.

Points of attention

  • Special operations forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed 4 Russian helicopters in the Belgorod region.
  • The operation involved strategic coordination among various units including the SSO, GUR, missile forces, and artillery.
  • Two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters were taken down during the mission behind enemy lines.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 4 Russian Military Helicopters

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Missile Forces and artillery, destroyed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters and two Mi-8 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The Ka-52 is an attack helicopter that the enemy uses for reconnaissance and attacks on ground targets.

Mi-8 transport helicopters are used by Russian troops to transport personnel and cargo, as well as to support ground operations.

All helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes in the enemy's rear, where the Russians had created a jump site for their aircraft — a camouflaged position for rapid movement of their aircraft or for surprise attacks on the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy once again thought that deep in the rear he was unattainable. We have once again proven that there is nothing unattainable for the Special Operations Forces, — the Special Operations Forces emphasized.

