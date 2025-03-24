Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 4 Russian helicopters in Belgorod region

Special operations forces announced the destruction of four Russian helicopters behind enemy lines. The operation in the Belgorod region also involved the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, missile forces, and artillery.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 4 Russian Military Helicopters

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Missile Forces and artillery, destroyed two Russian Ka-52 helicopters and two Mi-8 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The Ka-52 is an attack helicopter that the enemy uses for reconnaissance and attacks on ground targets.

Mi-8 transport helicopters are used by Russian troops to transport personnel and cargo, as well as to support ground operations.

All helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes in the enemy's rear, where the Russians had created a jump site for their aircraft — a camouflaged position for rapid movement of their aircraft or for surprise attacks on the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.