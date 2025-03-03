Watch: SSO fighters destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun "Malva"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SSO fighters destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun "Malva"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Malva"
Читати українською

Special operations forces destroyed the latest Russian development - the Malva self-propelled gun.

Points of attention

  • Special operations forces (SSO) successfully destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun Malva in a strategic operation.
  • The SSO fighters discovered a hidden parking lot containing the Malva self-propelled gun and transmitted the coordinates for fire adjustment, leading to its destruction.
  • The jewel-like strike resulted in the complete destruction of the enemy equipment and damage to their transport.

SSO burned a Russian self-propelled gun

During aerial reconnaissance, our soldiers discovered a 152-mm 2S43 "Malva" self-propelled artillery mount in a hidden parking lot — a new development of the occupiers, which Russia began producing in 2023.

The SSO operators transmitted the coordinates to the friendly unit's artillerymen and adjusted their fire. As a result of the jewel-like strike, the enemy weapons were destroyed.

In addition, the detonation of the ammunition damaged the ATV used to service Malva.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO took revenge on the Russian occupiers for the two executed TR fighters — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
The SSO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR fighters killed 21 North Korean soldiers and wounded 40 more during fighting in Kursk
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSR fighters killed 21 North Korean soldiers and wounded 40 more during fighting in Kursk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters destroyed North Korean soldiers and captured enemy trophies in Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?