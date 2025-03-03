Watch: SSO fighters destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun "Malva"

Special operations forces destroyed the latest Russian development - the Malva self-propelled gun.
Points of attention
- Special operations forces (SSO) successfully destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun Malva in a strategic operation.
- The SSO fighters discovered a hidden parking lot containing the Malva self-propelled gun and transmitted the coordinates for fire adjustment, leading to its destruction.
- The jewel-like strike resulted in the complete destruction of the enemy equipment and damage to their transport.
SSO burned a Russian self-propelled gun
During aerial reconnaissance, our soldiers discovered a 152-mm 2S43 "Malva" self-propelled artillery mount in a hidden parking lot — a new development of the occupiers, which Russia began producing in 2023.
In addition, the detonation of the ammunition damaged the ATV used to service Malva.
