Watch: SSO fighters destroyed the latest Russian self-propelled gun "Malva"

SSO burned a Russian self-propelled gun

During aerial reconnaissance, our soldiers discovered a 152-mm 2S43 "Malva" self-propelled artillery mount in a hidden parking lot — a new development of the occupiers, which Russia began producing in 2023.

The SSO operators transmitted the coordinates to the friendly unit's artillerymen and adjusted their fire. As a result of the jewel-like strike, the enemy weapons were destroyed. Share

In addition, the detonation of the ammunition damaged the ATV used to service Malva.