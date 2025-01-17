SSO took revenge on the Russian occupiers for the two executed TR fighters — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSO took revenge on the Russian occupiers for the two executed TR fighters — video

AFU Special Operations Forces
The SSO
Читати українською

A unit of Special Operations Forces destroyed part of a Russian army firing squad. It was these Russians who had executed Ukrainian soldiers the day before.

Points of attention

  • The SSO conducted a successful operation to retaliate against Russian occupiers for executing Ukrainian soldiers, showcasing their professionalism and commitment to defending national security.
  • The Ukrainian military effectively carries out special operations, demonstrating their capability to destroy enemy groups and protect territorial integrity.
  • In a separate incident, the SSO repelled a North Korean assault on Kurshchyna, illustrating their skills in handling challenging situations with no casualties on the Ukrainian side.
  • The captured Russian soldiers confessed to executing Ukrainian soldiers under orders from their company commander, highlighting the ruthless actions of the Russian army.
  • The SSO's actions in both operations reveal their strategic planning, coordination, and determination to uphold justice and protect Ukrainian soldiers.

The SSO took revenge on the Russian occupiers for the execution of prisoners

According to the SSO, Russian troops shot two Territorial Defense Forces fighters whom they captured a few days ago in one of the directions.

After that, one of the Special Operations Forces units carefully planned an operation to destroy this enemy group and return the bodies of the Ukrainian military.

During the operation, the SSO fighters destroyed part of the firing squad and forced the others to surrender.

The captured Russians turned out to be marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they admitted that they had captured two Terrobarona soldiers and reported this to their company commander.

And then the company commander ordered the Russians to execute the Ukrainian soldiers over the radio. The TRO fighters heard this and rushed to flee, but they were immediately opened fire by Russian soldiers with the call signs "Yary", "Lebid", "Boom" and "Bily".

The last three were destroyed by SSO operators during special operations, but "Yaroy" and two others were captured. They are already giving evidence. All the prisoners turned out to be contract soldiers who had been serving in the Russian army for only a month and a half.

SSO repelled the North Korean assault on Kurshchyna

As noted, the assault lasted from morning until night, and as a result, the enemy suffered losses - 17 soldiers, one of whom died by blowing himself up with a grenade.

In the morning, the SSO clearing team encountered a surviving North Korean soldier. He attempted to set a trap for the 6th Ranger Regiment, attempting to blow himself up along with them.

The operation was completed successfully, without any losses on the Ukrainian side, demonstrating the professionalism and coordination of the SSO's actions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters eliminated a group of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region — photo
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters eliminated a group of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region — photo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters repelled an assault and destroyed several Russian army tanks in Kurshchyna — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters repelled an assault and destroyed several Russian army tanks in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters repelled an assault by North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna — 17 fighters were killed
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters repelled an assault by North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna — 17 fighters were killed

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?