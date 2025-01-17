A unit of Special Operations Forces destroyed part of a Russian army firing squad. It was these Russians who had executed Ukrainian soldiers the day before.

The SSO took revenge on the Russian occupiers for the execution of prisoners

According to the SSO, Russian troops shot two Territorial Defense Forces fighters whom they captured a few days ago in one of the directions.

After that, one of the Special Operations Forces units carefully planned an operation to destroy this enemy group and return the bodies of the Ukrainian military.

During the operation, the SSO fighters destroyed part of the firing squad and forced the others to surrender.

The captured Russians turned out to be marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they admitted that they had captured two Terrobarona soldiers and reported this to their company commander. Share

And then the company commander ordered the Russians to execute the Ukrainian soldiers over the radio. The TRO fighters heard this and rushed to flee, but they were immediately opened fire by Russian soldiers with the call signs "Yary", "Lebid", "Boom" and "Bily".

The last three were destroyed by SSO operators during special operations, but "Yaroy" and two others were captured. They are already giving evidence. All the prisoners turned out to be contract soldiers who had been serving in the Russian army for only a month and a half.

SSO repelled the North Korean assault on Kurshchyna

As noted, the assault lasted from morning until night, and as a result, the enemy suffered losses - 17 soldiers, one of whom died by blowing himself up with a grenade.

In the morning, the SSO clearing team encountered a surviving North Korean soldier. He attempted to set a trap for the 6th Ranger Regiment, attempting to blow himself up along with them. Share

The operation was completed successfully, without any losses on the Ukrainian side, demonstrating the professionalism and coordination of the SSO's actions.