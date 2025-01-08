SSO fighters, together with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, repelled Russian attempts to storm one of the settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. In addition, our defenders hit armored vehicles and destroyed personnel of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- SSO fighters, together with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, repelled an assault by Russian troops in the Kursk region, destroying several tanks and armored vehicles of the Russian army.
- Ukrainian soldiers struck a Russian marine command post in Kursk, emphasizing their readiness to use all available means to eliminate threats to citizens.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the tactical successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region during the offensive on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- The combat operations of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region demonstrate a high level of training and the effectiveness of conducting operations in enemy territory.
SSO showed video of fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
It is noted that during an unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, the crews of the SSO UAVs hit two enemy tanks and three armored vehicles.
Special forces operators also destroyed four enemy soldiers who tried to storm Ukrainian positions.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russian Marine Corps in Kurshchyna
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 7, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the settlement of Bila, in the Kursk region.
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that such fire damage is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducting combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.
According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been able to achieve tactical successes in the Kursk region since the start of the offensive on January 5.
