SSO fighters repelled an assault and destroyed several Russian army tanks in Kurshchyna — video

SSO fighters, together with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, repelled Russian attempts to storm one of the settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. In addition, our defenders hit armored vehicles and destroyed personnel of the Russian army.

SSO showed video of fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

It is noted that during an unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, the crews of the SSO UAVs hit two enemy tanks and three armored vehicles.

Special forces operators also destroyed four enemy soldiers who tried to storm Ukrainian positions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russian Marine Corps in Kurshchyna

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 7, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the settlement of Bila, in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that such fire damage is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducting combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use all available means to destroy the armed formations of the Russian Federation that threaten the security of Ukrainian citizens. Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.