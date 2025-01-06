The Kursk region could likely be the beginning of the end for illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2025. The Russian front near Kursk looks very shaky, according to retired British Army colonel and military analyst Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.
Military operations in Kursk could spell the end of Putin's reign
According to de Bretton-Gordon, the new year 2025 brings much more hope to President Zelensky than to Vladimir Putin.
Putin has said he will reclaim Russia's sacred land of Kursk, which Ukrainian troops spectacularly captured last summer, by Christmas; but this looks like another psychological blow to his dictatorship as a new offensive against Ukraine moves east.
Kursk could well be the beginning of the end for Putin in 2025, as it was for Hitler in 1943.
As the former military man says, the Russian front on Kursk looks very shaky, and Ukraine, instead of just holding on, could make some progress.
In desperation, Putin sends one of his most trusted generals to the region to try to salvage the situation. Russia seems to have plenty of expendable generals but no military hardware to thwart this latest Ukrainian advance.
This gives Kiev great hope. Putin may well be in survival mode after the events in Syria, the elimination of his right-hand man, General Kirillov, and Ukraine's decision to close the last route that allows Russia to sell gas to Europe through its territory.
Ukraine attacks Kursk again
Defense forces attacked the Russians in the Kursk region from several directions. The occupiers are in panic.
This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.
In the Kursk region, the Russians are experiencing great anxiety because they were attacked from several directions and this came as a surprise to them.
The military stated that the Defense Forces are working in this direction.
The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, also wrote about the successes of Ukrainian forces on Russian territory.
