The armed forces launched offensive operations in the Kursk region on the night of January 5. In particular, there are reports of the advance of Ukrainian troops from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.
Points of attention
The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russians in the Kursk region in several directions
In particular, several Russian pro-war propaganda channels first wrote about the "beginning of a new offensive by Ukrainian military" in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.
In particular, there are reports of the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the side of Sudzha towards the village of Velyky Soldatske.
Later, this information was shared by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), Andriy Kovalenko, also reported on the offensive.
The military stated that the Defense Forces are working in this direction.
Russia lost up to a battalion of soldiers in Kursk — Zelensky
On January 4, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported to the president about the situation at the front, where fierce fighting continues along the entire line.
The hottest is in the Pokrovsky direction, the president noted.
Also on January 2, a strike was struck against the Russian occupiers in the Kursk region. At that time, the invaders also suffered significant losses.
