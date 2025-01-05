The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — what is known so far
Source:  online.ua

The armed forces launched offensive operations in the Kursk region on the night of January 5. In particular, there are reports of the advance of Ukrainian troops from the direction of Sudzha towards the village of Velikiy Soldatske.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian armed forces have launched an offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, attacking Russian positions in several directions.
  • Ukrainian troops are advancing from the side of Sudzha towards the villages of Velykye Soldatske and Pushkarne, striking with armored groups.
  • President Zelenskyy confirmed significant losses of the Russian army in Kursk.
  • The Head of the Presidential Office and the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the start of a new offensive by Ukrainian troops in the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russians in the Kursk region in several directions

In particular, several Russian pro-war propaganda channels first wrote about the "beginning of a new offensive by Ukrainian military" in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.

In particular, there are reports of the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the side of Sudzha towards the village of Velyky Soldatske.

Ukrainians have gathered 6 brigades for an attack and are advancing in armored groups towards the village of Velikiye Soldatske and the neighboring Berdin farm along the 38K-004 route, and also attacked Russian positions in the village of Pushkarne, Kursk region, Russian media report.

Later, this information was shared by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"Kurshchyna, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves," wrote Andriy Yermak.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), Andriy Kovalenko, also reported on the offensive.

In the Kursk region, the Russians are experiencing great anxiety because they were attacked in several directions and this came as a surprise to them, the head of the Central Military District noted.

The military stated that the Defense Forces are working in this direction.

Russia lost up to a battalion of soldiers in Kursk — Zelensky

On January 4, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported to the president about the situation at the front, where fierce fighting continues along the entire line.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation in the Kursk region. In the battles today and yesterday in the area of just one village, Makhnovka, in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. And this is tangible, — said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The hottest is in the Pokrovsky direction, the president noted.

The occupier continues to waste an insane number of its people in assaults. And I thank each of our units, all of our brigades, who are defending Ukrainian positions and ensuring the destruction of the occupier.

Also on January 2, a strike was struck against the Russian occupiers in the Kursk region. At that time, the invaders also suffered significant losses.

