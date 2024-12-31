For almost 5 months now, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been continuing their counteroffensive in Russia's Kursk region - on enemy territory. Forbes analyst David Axe explained why the Russian army has still not managed to regain control of all its lands.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use extremely effective tactics

David Axe draws attention to the fact that the powerful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Russian city of Lgov provide an answer to the question of why the 50,000-strong enemy group, together with North Korean soldiers, have still not been able to drive out 20,000 Ukrainians from the Kursk region.

According to the analyst, the failures of the Russian army in Kursk are not only a consequence of its own incompetence.

These setbacks are also the result of a successful deep-strike campaign by Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainians are hitting Russian assault groups with mines, drones, and artillery as the Russians advance on Ukrainian positions — and they are also disrupting Russian logistics, reinforcements, and command by hitting them with missiles from tens of miles away, David Axe noted.

The foreign analyst also warned that the main danger for the Ukrainian Defense Forces is that their best ammunition for deep strikes still comes from the US, UK, and France.

While British and French aid is set to continue, American aid is under threat.

What is known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Kurshchyna on December 30?

In the evening, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a concentration of Russian invaders in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

In Lgov, Kursk Oblast, something flew in after a concentration of Russian military personnel, — wrote Andriy Kovalenko.

The Kremlin's new protege in Kursk, Alexander Khintshtein, officially confirmed the strike on Lgov. According to the latter, there was no information about casualties or "significant destruction."

However, local residents have already posted a video online showing the aftermath of the arrival, which shows that "significant destruction" still exists. The videos show a large-scale fire and damage to one of the buildings.