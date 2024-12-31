Air defense forces destroyed 6 missiles and 16 drones during massive Russian attack

On the night of December 30 and 31, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian cities and villages with a large number of missiles and drones, but thanks to the coordinated work of air defense, most of them did not reach their targets.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on December 30-31 — all the details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack began at 8:30 p.m. on December 30.

This time, the Russian army used 61 air attack vehicles:

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region;

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter from the airspace of the Tula region.

6 Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod region;

8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace of the Tula region;

40 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type and other types of simulator drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, Millerovo — Russia.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

Thanks to successful combat work, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were able to destroy:

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

5 Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

16 Shahed attack UAVs, another 24 simulator drones of various types were lost in location (without negative consequences)

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian attack resulted in ballistic hits in the Sumy and Kyiv regions.