Russian Mi-8 downed. DIU published interception

The Main Intelligence Directorate has released a radio intercept of the Russian invaders, which confirms that one of the enemy helicopters was hit by a naval drone on December 31.
Russian Mi-8 hit by Ukrainian drone
Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to obtain a radio intercept of the pilot of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter shot down by a missile from a Magura V5 naval drone.
During it, the occupant panickedly explains the nature and consequences of the fire damage to the side.
What is important to understand is that as a result of the DIU operation near the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, a Magura V5 naval drone equipped with missile weapons destroyed one and shot down another Russian Mi-8 helicopter.
The destroyed side fell into the Black Sea, which was captured on video.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the capabilities of advanced Ukrainian drones
A statement on this occasion was made by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to him, currently Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles can hit enemy targets at a distance of up to 2 thousand kilometers.
Against this background, it is worth recalling that on November 6, Ukrainian drones struck the naval base of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy. This was another successful DIU operation.
It is also worth noting that the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected area is about 1,500 kilometers.
