Russian Mi-8 downed. DIU published interception
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian Mi-8 hit by Ukrainian drone
The Main Intelligence Directorate has released a radio intercept of the Russian invaders, which confirms that one of the enemy helicopters was hit by a naval drone on December 31.

Points of attention

  • DIU radio intercept confirms the destruction of a Russian Mi-8 by a Magura V5 naval drone.
  • Another enemy helicopter was destroyed, it fell into the Black Sea.
  • Currently, Ukrainian drones can hit targets at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers.

Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to obtain a radio intercept of the pilot of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter shot down by a missile from a Magura V5 naval drone.

During it, the occupant panickedly explains the nature and consequences of the fire damage to the side.

There was a clap — they hit me. There was a water launch. After that, there was another flash. I didn't see where it went, but the first one went straight to me and exploded somewhere nearby — I felt from the helicopter that some systems failed, — laments the Russian invader.

What is important to understand is that as a result of the DIU operation near the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, a Magura V5 naval drone equipped with missile weapons destroyed one and shot down another Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

The destroyed side fell into the Black Sea, which was captured on video.

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the capabilities of advanced Ukrainian drones

A statement on this occasion was made by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, currently Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles can hit enemy targets at a distance of up to 2 thousand kilometers.

From what we can tell, it's no longer a secret that Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles can hypothetically operate up to two thousand kilometers. In most other cases, we neither confirm nor deny. I can only say that there are reasons for the explosions there.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

Representative of the DIU

Against this background, it is worth recalling that on November 6, Ukrainian drones struck the naval base of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy. This was another successful DIU operation.

It is also worth noting that the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected area is about 1,500 kilometers.

